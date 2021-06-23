Watch: Larry Bell drinks a 34-year-old beer. Spoiler: ‘[It’s] really not very good’

Bell’s Brewery has a rich history. Founder Larry Bell opened his homebrew supply store, a precursor to the brewery, on Burdick St. in downtown Kalamazoo in 1983 under the name Kalamazoo Brewing Supply Co. Bell’s Brewery Inc. officially began in 1985 with a 15-gal soup kettle. Today it’s grown into a craft powerhouse that distributes to 43 states, in addition to Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. The company currently brews more than 20 beers for distribution as well as a variety of small batch brands that are served at its Eccentric Cafe in Kalamazoo.