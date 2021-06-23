Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Ackman sees path to possible U.S. listing for Universal, working on next deal

By Anirban Sen Svea Herbst-bayliss
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t6BLj_0ad12DMy00
The logo of Universal Music Group (UMG) is seen at a building in Zurich, Switzerland July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BOSTON, June 23 (Reuters) - William Ackman, whose blank check acquisition company struck a deal to buy 10% of Universal Music Group (UMG) last week, is exploring options to increase his stake in the music label and already pushing ahead with his next deal, he told investors on Wednesday.

The billionaire investor who runs hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management and who raised the biggest-ever special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) nearly a year ago, described UMG as an "incredibly iconic, super durable business," and said he hoped for a U.S. listing for the world's biggest music label in the future.

UMG, which is being spun-off by France's Vivendi (VIV.PA), will complete its planned Euronext Amsterdam listing in late September. Ackman said UMG could be listed in the United States through a direct listing on stock exchanges or through sponsored American Depositary Receipts.

"It is up to the board," he said, adding that he wants to own a bigger stake in UMG and is in talks to figure out a way of doing so.

On a three-hour call with investors, the Wall Street financier, whose moves are closely watched, said he signed a confidentiality agreement earlier this week for his next deal.

As he walked investors in his SPAC called Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (PSTH) through how the deal with UMG will work, he said he is confident investors will stick with Tontine even if its shares fall below the IPO price.

Earlier in June, Ackman said he would search for another deal through PSTH Remainco with the roughly $1.6 billion that is left after spending about $4 billion on UMG. Pershing Square funds own roughly 29% of Remainco, which has the option of raising an additional $1.4 billion to complete a future deal.

Even as Ackman is completing the first part, he is working on the second part. He said there were several interesting targets and he had signed a confidentiality agreement with one.

At 2 p.m. ET, PSTH shares were down 1.7% at $23.32 a share, compared with $21.10 when it launched in June last year.

PERSONAL BET

For Ackman, the investment in UMG is personal, he said. Nearly 100 years ago, his songwriting grandfather, Herman Ackman, sold lyrics that are now owned by UMG. The company represents popular artists such as Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.

The deal with UMG capped a global hunt for a suitable target by Ackman, who considered home rental giant Airbnb (ABNB.O) and Southeast Asian ride-hailing and food delivery firm Grab Holdings as targets.

The vehicle ended up being different from most SPACs. They typically are shell companies listed on stock exchanges to raise cash, with the sole purpose of merging with an unknown private company to take it public.

Investors in Ackman's SPAC will get Universal shares when they are listed but will not be able to exercise their current warrants. Investors will also get rights to buy shares in a Special Purpose Acquisition Rights Company (SPARC) launched by Pershing Square, to do yet another deal down the line.

The SPARC will have $10.6 billion in capital available to spend on a new target. It will have no deadline to spend the money and will eventually be publicly listed, Ackman said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

139K+
Followers
168K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#U S#Euronext Amsterdam#Universal Music Group#Umg#Spac#Psth#Ipo#Airbnb#Southeast Asian#Grab Holdings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
New York City, NYMetro International

China’s Didi raises $4.4 billion in upsized U.S. IPO

(Reuters) – Chinese ride hailing company Didi Global Inc raised $4.4 billion in its U.S. IPO, pricing it at the top of its indicated range and increasing the number of shares sold, the company said. Didi sold 316.8 million American Depository Shares (ADS), versus the planned 288 million, at $14...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's Didi to be added to FTSE's equity indexes on July 8

SHANGHAI, July 1 (Reuters) - Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N) will be added to FTSE Russell's global equity indexes on July 8 in an expedited entry following Wednesday's U.S. stock market debut of the Chinese ride-hailing company, the index publisher said. Didi shares will be included in the FTSE All-World Index,...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Billionaire Fertitta expands SPAC deal to add restaurants, hospitality group

June 30 (Reuters) - Fertitta Entertainment Inc, owned by billionaire Tilman Fertitta, said on Wednesday it has expanded its agreement to go public with blank-check company FAST Acquisition Corp (FST.N) to include a few hospitality and restaurant entities. Steakhouse chain Vic and Anthony's, restaurant chains Catch and Mastro's, hospitality group...
Business104.1 WIKY

Private equity firm Bridgepoint plans London IPO

LONDON (Reuters) -Private equity firm Bridgepoint said on Tuesday it planned to list on the London Stock Exchange, raising at least 300 million pounds ($416.10 million) from new shares to help fund its growth plans and pay down debt. The decision to list follows a buoyant few years for private...
Businessfroggyweb.com

Daniel Loeb-backed SentinelOne hikes IPO price range, to raise over $1 billion

(Reuters) – Cybersecurity firm SentinelOne Inc, backed by billionaire investor Daniel Loeb’s hedge fund Third Point, has boosted the price range for its IPO and is now looking to raise about $1.02 billion, a regulatory filing showed on Monday. Backed by venture capital firms including Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital and...
MusicBillboard

Bill Ackman Makes Case for Universal Music Investment, The Future of Music

For Pershing Square Capital founder Bill Ackman, an investment in Universal Music Group was “love at first sight.”. That’s what he told shareholders in the Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (PSTH) special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) he oversees on Wednesday morning (June 23) during a two-hours presentation detailing the company’s recent investment in Universal Music Group (UMG). “This is an incredibly iconic, super durable business” that in 50 or 100 years will be “very high up on that list of great companies,” he proclaimed.
MusicMiddletown Press

Bill Ackman, Explaining $4 Billion Stake in Universal Music Group, Ranks Music With 'Food and Water' as Eternal Necessity

In a nearly three-hour presentation Wednesday morning, Pershing Square Capital founder Bill Ackman made his love for the music business — and the reasons for setting his sights on Universal Music Group — clear, saying, “I can’t think of an asset I’m more confident in being consumed over time. … You need food and water to live, but music comes next.”
EntertainmentStreetInsider.com

Ackman says he could see a listing for UMG in the U.S

BOSTON (Reuters) -Billionaire investor Bill Ackman said on Tuesday he could envision a stock listing for Universal Music Group in the United States after it lists in Amsterdam in September if the company's board agrees to take that step. Ackman said on a conference call with investors that he saw...
Entertainmentinstitutionalinvestor.com

Bill Ackman on Universal: “I Was Like the Dog That Grabbed the Bumper and Wouldn’t Let Go,” He Told Investors

Last November, when Bill Ackman was introduced to Universal Music Group by one of his SPAC’s board members, the hedge fund manager was blown away. “It was love at first sight,” he told investors in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, the SPAC known by its stock ticker PSTH, in a three-hour conference call that ended at noon EST Wednesday. But try as he might, Ackman couldn’t make investors feel quite the same way about the music company in which Tontine plans to take a 10 percent stake—instead of what most SPACs do, which is to merge with a private company.
BusinessPosted by
MarketRealist

Bill Ackman's SPAC Snags a Slice of Universal Music Group

Bill Ackman is looking to up his game. His latest partial acquisition has boosted his SPAC, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (NYSE:PSTH), with a deal worth 10 percent of Universal Music Group. Article continues below advertisement. How does this new Universal investment impact the market, and what can investors expect from...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Ackman's SPAC Signs Deal to Buy 10% of Vivendi's Universal

PARIS/BANGALORE (Reuters) -Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Tontine Holdings signed a deal to buy 10% of Universal Music Group (UMG), Taylor Swift's label, for about $4 billion, the companies said on Sunday. "As announced, the transaction is based on an enterprise value of 35 billion euros ($41.55 billion) for...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. Announces Pricing Of Upsized $530 Million Initial Public Offering

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Opportunity II Corp. ("Elliott Opportunity II" or the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 53,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "EOCW.U" beginning on June 29, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbols "EOCW" and "EOCW WS," respectively.