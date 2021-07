WEST EARL TWP, PA — The West Earl Police Department is currently investigating the theft of puppies from a farm on Cabin Drive in Ephrata PA. Authorities state that Officers were called to the address on Monday, June 28, 2021, just after 9:00 PM. It was reported that (2) English Bulldogs, 8-9 weeks old, and (1) Boston Terrier, 2-3 years old, were taken from the property. It was also reported that the Boston Terrier is a mother that is currently nursing puppies that were not taken. The same Boston Terrier recently had an eye removed from an incident days prior and still should have stitches from the procedure.