I grew up in the DC area and it often surprises my friends when I reveal that Tucson has flooding problems. Floods in the Desert? They just don’t understand. “Desert” refers to a climate with minimal rainfall so how can we have floods? One problem is caliche, which is a naturally forming soil layer found in much of Tucson. Caliche combines calcium, primarily from rainwater, with carbon dioxide to form calcium carbonate. Calcium carbonate forms a water barrier which causes poor drainage.