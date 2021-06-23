Cancel
SMU Football: 2021 Mustangs Season Preview and Prediction

By Athlon Sports
AthlonSports.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSMU is 17-6 over the last two years, but if coach Sonny Dykes’ team wants to take the next step and contend for the conference title, there’s one glaring question mark to address this offseason. The Mustangs aren’t lacking for skill talent at running back or receiver, but uncertainty remains under center after the departure of Shane Buechele. Oklahoma transfer Tanner Mordecai and freshman Preston Stone are set to compete for the job and are crucial to the overall success of SMU’s 2021 season. The Mustangs gave up 30.9 points a contest last year, but seven returning starters under new play-caller Jim Leavitt should be enough to generate improvement on defense.

