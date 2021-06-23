Cancel
Astronomy

How Lobster Eyes Can Help Astronomers Get a Wider View of the Cosmos

By Claire Bugos
Discover Mag
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Credit: Miguel Guasch Fuxa/Shutterstock) For more than half a century, scientists have sought to understand cosmic X-rays and what they reveal about our galaxy and the universe beyond it. As it turns out, lobsters can help astronomers do just that. These crustaceans have specialized eyes that can sense motion in...

www.discovermagazine.com
Scott Porter
#Astronomical#Astronomers#Lobsters#The University Of Arizona#Scientific American#Columbia University
Astronomy
NASA
Science
Related
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

Gravitational Waves Confirm Stephen Hawking –“One Day They May Reveal Unknown Objects”

“It is possible that there’s a zoo of different compact objects, and while some of them are the black holes that follow Einstein and Hawking’s laws, others may be slightly different beasts,” says Maximiliano Isi, a NASA Einstein Postdoctoral Fellow in MIT’s Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research and lead author of a study about a signal from a gravitational wave merger.
Astronomystudyfinds.org

Scientific breakthrough may reveal the secrets of dark matter in space

DURHAM, United Kingdom — Astronomers believe they are close to discovering the secrets of the mysterious substance scientists think makes up much of the universe — dark matter. Currently, researchers say these particles make up 80 percent of the universe. Understanding the nature of space may eventually hold the key...
SciencePhys.org

Physicists observationally confirm Hawking's black hole theorem for the first time

There are certain rules that even the most extreme objects in the universe must obey. A central law for black holes predicts that the area of their event horizons—the boundary beyond which nothing can ever escape—should never shrink. This law is Hawking's area theorem, named after physicist Stephen Hawking, who derived the theorem in 1971.
Astronomymarketresearchtelecast.com

Heavier than the sun, as small as the moon: the most massive white dwarf discovered

A group of astronomers has discovered the smallest and most massive white dwarf star to date. The celestial body with the designation ZTF J1901 + 1458 is only slightly larger than our moon, but at the same time significantly more massive than the sun, the team now explains. They are convinced that it was created by the union of two white dwarf stars. With the help of the object it can now be explored, among other things, how massive white dwarfs can become. They also speculate that the star could collapse into a neutron star – these dead stars are actually formed as a result of a supernova.
AstronomyDiscover Mag

Solar-Powered Moon Rovers Will Help Scientists Seek Lunar Ice

Astrobotic’s Peregrine lander will carry the solar-powered CubeRover onto the moon's surface. (Photo courtesy of Astrobotic) Scientists have long tested solar energy in space, but it may soon arrive on the moon — in the form of rovers equipped with solar panels. On unmanned moon missions, these petite robotic vehicles will test the limits of how humans power their explorations, navigate the moon’s surface, and create potential human habitats far from home.
Space.com

Supermassive black holes could host giant, swirling gas 'tsunamis'

Could gas escaping the gravitational grasp of supermassive black holes be forming "tsunamis" in space?. In a new, NASA-funded study, astrophysicists used computer simulations to model the environment around supermassive black holes in deep space. They found that there could be massive, tsunami-like structures forming near these black holes that are essentially massive, swirling walls of gas that have narrowly escaped the intense gravitational pull of the black hole. They even think that supermassive black holes could host the largest tsunami-like structures in the universe.
AstronomySmithonian

First Observed Thousands of Years Ago, Scientists Finally Confirm Elusive Third Type of Supernova

Within starry galaxies, astronomers have observed two types of supernovas. When a massive star reaches the end of its lifetime, it loses fuel and some of its mass starts to flow into its core. Eventually, it becomes so heavy that it collapses and explodes into an iron-core collapse supernova. Thermonuclear supernovas, on the other hand, occur when small white dwarf stars run out of matter and begin to siphon matter from another nearby white dwarf star, eventually accumulating so much mass that it explodes into a supernova.
AstronomySpaceRef

Join Exoplanet Exploration: Citizens Help NASA Observe Other Worlds with Exoplanet Watch!

A new project invites amateur astronomers and citizen scientists to help NASA track, and perhaps even discover, planets orbiting distant stars. In collaboration with the American Association of Variable Star Observers, a new project called Exoplanet Watch allows observers with a modest backyard telescope and camera to trace the tiny, faint shadows cast by exoplanets, as these planets cross the faces of their host stars.
AstronomySpaceRef

Interaction of Space Weather Phenomena With Mars Plasma Environment During Solar Minimum 23/24

Primoz Kajdic, Beatriz Sanchez-Cano, Laura Neves-Ribeiro, Olivier Witasse, Giovanni C. Bernal, Diana Rojas-Castillo, Hans Nilsson, Andrei Fedorov. We study the interaction of three solar wind structures, two stream interaction regions and one interplanetary coronal mass ejection, with Mars' plasma environment during 20-27 November 2007. This period corresponds to the solar minimum between the solar cycles 23 and 24 which was characterized by very low values of the solar wind density and dynamic pressure and low IMF magnitude. During that time the Mars-Express orbit was in the terminator plane, while the Earth, Sun, and Mars were almost aligned, so we use the ACE and STEREO probes as solar wind monitors in order to identify and characterize the structures that later hit Mars. We find that the passage of these structures caused strong variations of in the bow shock location (between 2.2 and 3.0~RM), compression of the magnetospheric cavity (up to 45~\%) and an increased transterminator flow below 2~RM (by a factor of ≤8). This study shows that during times of low solar activity, modest space weather phenomena may cause large variations of plasma flow at Mars.
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

Astronomers Finally Discover When the First Stars Illuminated the Cosmos

What’s for sure is that the Universe needed more than a hundred million years to create its first stars. But astronomers and scientists, in general, couldn’t comply with such vague numbers, and wanted more precise data about when exactly the first lights have brightened up the cosmic scene besides those generated by the Big Bang.
Forbes

A Major X Class Solar Flare Just Slammed Into Earth

The strongest solar flare seen in four years erupted from the surface of the sun early Saturday and smacked into our planet’s atmosphere eight minutes later. An explosion from a new and unnamed sunspot produced the X-class flare, the first of solar cycle 25. The blast of x-rays traveled toward...
AstronomyCosmos

Gravitational waves from black holes swallowing neutron stars

Earlier this week, scientists announced an exciting discovery made with made with gravitational waves: the first confirmed detection of black holes swallowing neutron stars. Published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, the study required input from scientists around the world, including Australians based at the ARC Centre of Excellence for Gravitational Wave Discovery (OzGrav).
SlashGear

Scientists had lobsters vape weed to figure out if they can get high

A few years ago, Legendary Lobster Pound owner Charlotte Gill made the news by revealing that she got lobsters high before tossing them into boiling water, an activity conducted in hopes of offering the sea creatures a more humane death. The method involved blowing marijuana smoke into an enclosure with a lobster until it was “sedated,” then cooking it.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Cosmic Variation of Proton to Electron Mass Ratio with an interacting Higgs Scalar Field

We discuss that it is quite possible to realize the smooth transition of the universe between a matter/radiation dominated deceleration and a dark energy dominated acceleration, even with a variation of proton-to-electron mass ratio. The variation is incorporated into the theory of gravity using a cosmological Higgs scalar field with a non-trivial self-interaction potential, leading to a varying Higgs vacuum expectation value (VEV). This matches well with the data from molecular absorption spectra of a series of Quasars. In comparison with late-time cosmology, an observational consistency is reached using a Markov chain Monte Carlo simulation and JLA+OHD+BAO data sets. We find that the pattern of variation is embedded within the evolving Equation of State (EOS) of the scalar Dark Energy/Matter components, but leaves negligible trace on the effective EOS of the system. We discuss three cases of scalar extended theory of gravity, (a) a minimally coupled scalar, (b) a non-minimally coupled scalar and (c) a generalized Brans-Dicke setup. We also give a toy model of a unified cosmic history from inflation to the present era and discuss how the Higg VEV might have changed as a function of look back time.
Astronomynanowerk.com

Intergalactic filaments found to spin

(Nanowerk News) Spinning things abound in the Universe, from tiny to vast, and astronomers may now have found the vastest. Electrons around atoms, spinning tops, and figure skaters can all rotate. This is already a vast scale difference; a figure skater is some 10 billion times larger than an atom.
Astronomynews9.com

Astronomers Discover Record-Breaking Star As Small As The Moon But With More Mass Than The Sun

Astronomers have discovered the smallest yet most massive white dwarf star ever seen. According to a new study published Thursday in the journal Nature, the "very special" star has a mass greater than that of our sun, all packed into a relatively small body, similar in size to our moon. It formed when two less massive white dwarf stars, which spent their lives as a pair orbiting around each other, collided and merged together.
Astronomythe university of hawai'i system

Enormous white dwarf deciphered with help of Hawaiʻi telescopes

Astronomers are revelling at the discovery of a white dwarf that is the largest ever seen. White dwarfs are the collapsed remnants of stars, and this latest find is roughly the size of the Moon and 1.35 times more massive than the Sun. Researchers at the Zwicky Transient Facility at Caltech’s Palomar Observatory made the discovery. To help characterize the dead star, astronomers turned to the W.M. Keck Observatory on Maunakea and University of Hawaiʻi’s Pan-STARRS (Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System) on Haleakalā, Maui.
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

Numerous Nearby Earth-Sized Exoplanets May Be Hiding in Plain Sight, Study Says

The universe is full of stars that live in pairs, and that could translate to double trouble for researchers who are looking for Earth-like planets. A team conducted by Katie Lester, a postdoctoral fellow of NASA’s Ames Research Center, recently used ground-based high-res technologies to study points of light analyzed by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) mission.
AstronomyUniverse Today

To Take the Best Direct Images of Exoplanets With Space Telescopes, we’re Going to Want Starshades

Between 2021 and 2024, the James Webb (JWST) and Nancy Grace Roman (RST) space telescopes will be launched to space. As the successors to multiple observatories (like Hubble, Kepler, Spitzer, and others), these missions will carry out some of the most ambitious astronomical surveys ever mounted. This will range from the discovery and characterization of extrasolar planets to investigating the mysteries of Dark Matter and Dark Energy.
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Say They Solved the Problem of the Expansion of the Universe

How fast is our universe expanding? To answer this question, scientists used two different methods and found two answers that are slightly different from each other and that's the source of 'Hubble tension.' Astrophysicists have been divided into two groups, one which thinks this difference in the answers is significant and we need new physics to explain it. Others attribute it to the difference in the methods. A recent study now says that the difference may not be that different at all.