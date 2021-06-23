Burn Ban for Audubon County

(Shelby Co.) Shelby County Emergency Management says Regional Water is continuing to pump water into the water towers. All customers with accounts beginning with A, C, CO, W, T, K, or P are affected. Water conservation is imperative for all people in the affected area. The HyVee donation has been distributed to the fire departments and they are beginning to hand out water to those who need it. If you do need water, please be sure to bring an ID with you to show to ensure you are in the affected area. If you need water and are unable to make it during the public pick up times, please contact your local fire chief to arrange for pickup. There will be an additional delivery from Fareway today and Duke Aerial along with Harlan Cement Works will be assisting with delivery to fire stations.