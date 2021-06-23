See inside Manhattanville Market, the new food hall at Columbia’s West Harlem campus
It’s been nearly three years since Columbia University was joined by architect Renzo PIano as he unveiled his third and final building at the school’s Manhattanville campus. And now, Piano’s Jerome L. Greene Science Center will welcome a new ground-floor tenant that’s sure to be popular among both students and local residents. Opening Friday, Manhattanville Market is a new food hall from chef Franklin Becker of fast-casual chain the Little Beet.www.6sqft.com