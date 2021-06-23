See inside Manhattanville Market, the new food hall at Columbia’s West Harlem campus

Malika Sharif (pictured above) ﻿Years. The vendors all know me. They’d wholesale to me for my store, Dare to Be Different. It was in Connecticut and closed because of the pandemic. Everything we stocked was odd. We had glasses where one eye was oblong and the other was round. People are still wearing clothes they bought from me years ago, because they say “I can’t find any fashion since you closed. When are you going to open back up?” I don’t know what’s next, but fashion is my passion. I wore zoot suits and carried canes way before they were popular.