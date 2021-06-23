Cancel
Tulane Football: 2021 Green Wave Season Preview and Prediction

By Athlon Sports
AthlonSports.com
Cover picture for the articleTulane set a program record with its third consecutive bowl trip last season. With 15 returning starters, coach Willie Fritz aims to guide the Green Wave to bigger and better things in 2021. Quarterback Michael Pratt is a rising star, and the offense has two standout running backs in Cameron Carroll and Tyjae Spears to lean on. Replacing Cameron Sample and Patrick Johnson up front is a tough assignment for new defensive coordinator Chris Hampton. However, the linebackers rank among the best in the American Athletic Conference, and a couple of transfers could shore up a secondary that allowed too many big plays in ’20. With Tulsa, Houston and Cincinnati all coming to New Orleans, Fritz’s team can play a key role in shaping the AAC title picture this fall.

