Five Fast Facts: Cassius Marsh

By Teresa Varley
steelers.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearn more about Steelers defensive end Cassius Marsh in this edition of Five Fast Facts. 1. Marsh originally signed with the Steelers late in the 2020 season and then was re-signed this offseason as an unrestricted free agent. He was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Marsh has started nine games during his NFL career and is now with his seventh team including the Indianapolis Colts (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2020), Arizona Cardinals (2019), San Francisco 49ers (2017-18), New England Patriots (2017) and Seattle Seahawks (2014-16).

