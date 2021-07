Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton argued on ‘Hannity’ Thursday that the United States needs to take a stand against China for ‘decades of lying and cheating and stealing.’. TOM COTTON: It didn't really take a lot of intelligence last year to say, gosh, this virus emerged from Wuhan, a city larger than New York, right down the street from that lab where they research viruses. And the lady that runs those labs is literally nicknamed the "Bat Lady." Maybe we should take a look at them. I'm glad to see that NBC News is finally reporting to its viewers that that lab has deep ties to the Chinese Communist Party's military. If you're watching Fox, 18 months ago and ever since you would know that. There is no distinction in China between the party and the state and the military and supposedly private institutions like government research institutions or companies or anything else. The party controls everything. And the military is the arm of the Communist Party in China.