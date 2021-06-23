Cancel
Insecure Husband Ties Up Wife With Tape And Stabs Her To Death, Ripping Stomach Apart

Police seized two blood-stained knives and two blades from the house. The suspect was an alcoholic and had been unemployed for several years. A 40-year-old man, who believed that his spouse was having an affair, brutally killed his wife Sunday by inflicting horrific stab injuries throughout her body, which included having her stomach ripped apart, police said.

