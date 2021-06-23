Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

2021 Travelers Championship - PGA DFS Plays, Bets, and Fades

By Ben Heisler
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z7Zzs_0ad0xm0600

Previous 2021 PGA Tour Event Winners & DraftKings Salary

  • U.S. Open: Jon Rahm ($11,200)
  • Palmetto Championship at Congaree: Garrick Higgo ($9,000)
  • The Memorial Tournament Presented by Nationwide: Patrick Cantlay ($9,500)
  • Charles Schwab Challenge: Jason Kokrak ($9,000)
  • PGA Championship: Phil Mickelson ($6,700)
  • AT&T Byron Nelson: Kyoung-Hoon Lee ($6,900)
  • Wells Fargo Championship: Rory McIlroy ($10,000)
  • Valspar Classic: Sam Burns ($7,900)
  • RBC Heritage: Stewart Cink ($6,700)
  • The Masters Tournament: Hideki Matsuyama ($8,300)
  • Valero Texas Open: Jordan Spieth ($10,700)
  • World Golf Championship - Dell Technologies Match Play: Billy Horschel ($7,200)
  • The Honda Classic: Matt Jones ($7,400)
  • The Players Championship: Justin Thomas ($9,900)
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational: Bryson DeChambeau ($11,000)
  • Workday Charity Open: Collin Morikawa ($9,500)
  • The Genesis Invitational: Max Homa ($8,200)
  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Daniel Berger ($10,100)
  • Waste Management Phoenix Open: Brooks Koepka ($8,800)
  • Farmers Insurance Open: Patrick Reed ($10,100)
  • The American Express: Si Woo Kim ($8,200)
  • Sony Open: Kevin Na ($7,500)
  • Sentry Tournament of Champions: Harris English ($8,700)

Love playing fantasy golf? Love betting on it even more?

SI Fantasy PRO memberships offer weekly breakdowns exclusively for subscribers, as well as access to our Discord chat for advice, strategy, and sharp plays in real-time.

Become a member today!

$9,000+ Range

Abraham Ancer

DraftKings Price: $9,100

DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Odds to Win: +2800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dz86f_0ad0xm0600
Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Getting back on board with Ancer after a missed cut at the U.S. Open makes a ton of sense if you take a closer look at his metrics.

Over the past 24 rounds, Ancer ranks first in total strokes gained and top-five in SG: tee-to-green and top-four in SG: ball striking. Sandwiched in between his missed cuts (U.S. Open last week and the Genesis Open in February), Ancer has finished no worse than 26th during that period.

Factor in a T11 and T8 finish at the Travelers in his last two appearances at TPC River Highlands, and he's the top-tier value that won't get the ownership he likely deserves.

Additional Plays to Consider

  • Patrick Cantlay ($10,400 | +1600) - Has turned the corner with a win, a T15, and T23 after back-to-back missed cuts. Top 3 in strokes gained: tee-to-green and ball striking.
  • Scottie Scheffler ($9,600 | +2500) - Via Rick Gehman, Scheffler has gained strokes in ball striking in 13 straight events. The price point is a tad bit high which could scare away ownership.

$7,500 - $8,900 Range

Bubba Watson

DraftKings Price: $8,900

DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Odds to Win: +4500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zvtuU_0ad0xm0600

The price tag scares me if you look at Bubba's recent form. $8,900 is a king's ransom for someone who's gone T50, W/D, and 80 in his last three events.

With that being said, Bubba owns this tournament. He's made almost $5 million at the Travelers over the course of his career here. He's won this event three times to go along with a second-place finish and eight top 25s.

If his price point were lower, I think he'd be a more popular pick, but I do think the price will scare more casual players away, especially with rock-solid recent form players in Abe Ancer, Joaquin Niemann, Brian Harman, and Cam Smith all right in that price range.

Additional Plays to Consider

  • Brian Harman ($8,800 | +2000) - Another golfer who has seen his price point shoot up recently, but it's been earned. Harman is top 10 in total strokes gained over his last 24 rounds and 4th around-the-green.
  • Keegan Bradley ($7,900 | +4500) - Bradley can be a bit of a volatile play, but as of late, he's top 10 in total strokes gained and SG: approach. He's coming off a missed cut at The Memorial, so he should be well-rested and has historically played this course well.

$7,400 and Under Range

Emiliano Grillo

DraftKings Price: $7,300

DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Odds to Win: +7000

Grillo actually comes in seventh in my personalized Fantasy National model based on a wide variety of factors. He's sixth in SG: total and the number one player in the field in SG: approach over his last 24 rounds, and that's with a missed cut in the U.S. Open.

His around-the-green play needs to improve (128th), but Grillo has a T8 and T14 in two of his last four rounds. I know some are concerned about his struggles with his driver, but that's actually an area that's less of an issue at TPC River Highlands.

Additional Plays to Consider

  • Talor Gooch ($7,000 | +11000) - Gooch has delivered rock-solid performances with only one missed cut since February.
  • Keith Mitchell ($6,900 | +22500) - He's coming off back-to-back missed cuts, but a good GPP play who is third in SG: off-the-tee and a pair of T3/T4 finishes so far in 2021.

Top Fade

Ben Heisler: Brooks Koepka

DraftKings Price: $10,700

DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Odds to Win: +1800

Maybe I'm drinking too much of the narrative street Kool-Aid, but "Post-Major Brooks" feels like a very easy fade this week.

In his last five tournaments, Koepka has three missed cuts. But in the two majors, he's finished fourth at the U.S. Open, and second in the PGA Championship.

In 2020, both tournaments he played in following a major, he went on to miss the cut. He also struggled over the weekend with his short game and his chipping, which could be a detriment at TPC River Highlands.

Koepka is immensely talented and could always go out and dominate the field this week, but I'll fade the price and hope that my intuition and

Additional Fades to Consider

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oktnq_0ad0xm0600
Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports
  • Bryson DeChambeau ($11,000 | +1200) - Bryson's Sunday was a disaster and like Koepka, I just don't want to pay up for someone that's due for a downer after a rough final day last week at Torrey Pines. He was awful around-the-green, losing more than seven strokes at the U.S. Open.

More PGA Coverage from The Morning Read:

  • 2021 U.S. Open Wrap: Torrey was Terrific (and so was Jon Rahm)
Community Policy
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Arnold Palmer
Person
Jordan Spieth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#Travelers Championship#Pga Tour Event Winners#Palmetto Championship#Wells Fargo Championship#Rbc#Honda#At T Pebble Beach#American Express#Sony#Sg#T11#T15#T23#Fantasy National#T14
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Depth-first search
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
DraftKings
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfCBS Sports

2021 Travelers Championship odds: Surprising PGA picks, golf predictions from model that called Rahm's win

Bubba Watson has been absolutely dominant at the Travelers Championship over the years. In fact, Watson has finished on top of the Travelers Championship leaderboard three times in his career, the most recent being in 2018. Watson is expected to be in the mix again this week when the 2021 Travelers Championship gets underway from TPC River Highlands on Thursday, June 24.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau News

Earlier today, reports emerged that Tim Tucker, the longtime caddy of U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau, has quit DeChambeau’s team. Naturally, DeChambeau’s rival Brooks Koepka quickly made sure to make his day even worse. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Koepka decided to make a post showing appreciation for his caddy...
Golfgolfmagic.com

"Bryson DeChambeau isn't innocent": Paige Spiranac on Koepka interview clip

Paige Spiranac doesn't believe that Bryson DeChambeau is "innocent" in his involvement in the infamous clip of Brooks Koepka from the PGA Championship. Koepka was being interviewed at Kiawah Island when suddenly DeChambeau walked behind him, appearing to say something but it is unclear as to what was said. Whatever...
GolfTelegraph

Bryson DeChambeau's caddie quits after tensions come to the boil

The Mad Scientist requires a new lab assistant. Just hours before Bryson DeChambeau was due to tee it up in defence of his Rocket Mortgage Classic, long-time caddie Tim Tucker walked out on his startled employer. Inevitably, DeChambeau’s management team insisted the split was mutual, but sources indicate that the...
Wethersfield, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Travelers Championship memorable moments: From a hurricane in 1952 to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the PGA stop has a rich, colorful history

The PGA Tour is making its stop in the Hartford area for the 70th time. A tournament that has had half a dozen different names has often attracted the biggest names in golf, including some of the game’s certified legends. Arnold Palmer won here twice, Billy Casper four times, Sam Snead, Gene Littler, Tommy Bolt, Julius Boros, Lee Trevino to name a few others. Charlie Sifford, the first African ...
GolfSports Illustrated

2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic - PGA DFS Plays, Bets, and Fades

Previous 2021 PGA Tour Event Winners & DraftKings Salary. Travelers Championship: Harris English ($8,200) U.S. Open: Jon Rahm ($11,200) Palmetto Championship at Congaree: Garrick Higgo ($9,000) The Memorial Tournament Presented by Nationwide: Patrick Cantlay ($9,500) Charles Schwab Challenge: Jason Kokrak ($9,000) PGA Championship: Phil Mickelson ($6,700) AT&T Byron Nelson: Kyoung-Hoon...
MLBpitcherlist.com

DFS Plays of the Day – June 26

Ryan Amore previews Saturday's DFS slate. Happy Saturday! Today is a sort of weird split schedule with both sites offering different slates. For our purposes today, I’m going to be focusing on the ten-game slate starting at 2 PM EST on DraftKings. It’s kind of funny typing out Jacob deGrom’s...
GolfPosted by
Sports Illustrated

PopStroke is Not Grandpa's Putt-Putt

The Travelers Championship was the tournament that seemed as if it would never end — and nearly ended this podcast … but not really. Hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell recap the incredible eight-hole playoff and praise Harris English, who was Lauzon’s third winning pick of the season. >...
Detroit, MIwtvbam.com

Golf-Matsuyama tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from PGA Tour event

(Reuters) – Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama has tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrawn from this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, the PGA Tour said on Friday. The Japanese world number 18 played the opening round on Thursday with six-times major champion Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler. (Reporting by Frank...
GolfUSA Today

Updated: Our list of the best 8 players without a major

Let the 19th hole chatter continue. Even with Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm on the recent list of first-time major winners, there’s still ample opportunity for fans to debate who is the best player never to have won a major and deliberate over who will become the next player to win his first major.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau agent on CADDIE SPLIT: "He was TIRED"

Bryson DeChambeau's agent has revealed that both the 2020 US Open champion and his former caddie Tim Tucker were both "tired" by the time their split was announced this week. Brett Falkoff also revealed that it was an accumulation of reasons that led to the partnership breaking off. Ben Schomin is now caddying for DeChambeau this week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.