Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The COUGHVID crowdsourcing dataset, a corpus for the study of large-scale cough analysis algorithms

By Lara Orlandic, Tomas Teijeiro, David Atienza
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCough audio signal classification has been successfully used to diagnose a variety of respiratory conditions, and there has been significant interest in leveraging Machine Learning (ML) to provide widespread COVID-19 screening. The COUGHVID dataset provides over 25,000 crowdsourced cough recordings representing a wide range of participant ages, genders, geographic locations, and COVID-19 statuses. First, we contribute our open-sourced cough detection algorithm to the research community to assist in data robustness assessment. Second, four experienced physicians labeled more than 2,800 recordings to diagnose medical abnormalities present in the coughs, thereby contributing one of the largest expert-labeled cough datasets in existence that can be used for a plethora of cough audio classification tasks. Finally, we ensured that coughs labeled as symptomatic and COVID-19 originate from countries with high infection rates. As a result, the COUGHVID dataset contributes a wealth of cough recordings for training ML models to address the world’s most urgent health crises.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crowdsourcing#Data Mining#Data Collection#Cough#Small Data#Coughvid#Machine Learning#Nococoda11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Google
Related
Engineeringtechxplore.com

Machines learn pandemic prediction

Might machine learning and big data allow us to predict how an emerging disease might spread and so be more prepared than we were for the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic? A new survey from India of the various techniques published in the International Journal of Engineering Systems Modelling and Simulation suggests so.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Can COVID-19 waves be predicted using early warning signal indicators?

Researchers combined daily case data and a sequential analysis using the critical slowing down model to predict coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) waves almost two weeks before their onset. The COVID-19 pandemic emerged suddenly, as is true for many natural systems, and left policymakers and governments to scramble to implement appropriate...
CancerNature.com

Large-scale analysis of KMT2 mutations defines a distinctive molecular subset with treatment implication in gastric cancer

Frequent mutations of genes in the histone-lysine N-methyltransferase 2 (KMT2) family members were identified in gastric cancers (GCs). Understanding how gene mutations of KMT2 family affect cancer progression and tumor immune microenvironment may provide new treatment strategies. A total of 1245 GCs were analyzed using next-generation sequencing, whole transcriptome sequencing, immunohistochemistry (Caris Life Sciences, Phoenix, AZ). The overall mutation rate of genes in the KMT2 family was 10.6%. Compared to KMT2-wild-type GCs, genes involved in epigenetic modification, receptor tyrosine kinases/MAPK/PI3K, and DNA damage repair (DDR) pathways had higher mutation rates in KMT2-mutant GCs (p < 0.05). Significantly higher rates of high tumor mutational burden, microsatellite instability-high/mismatch-repair deficiency (dMMR), and PD-L1 positivity were observed in KMT2-mutant GCs (p < 0.01), compared to KMT2-wild-type GCs. The association between PD-L1 positivity and KMT2 mutations remained significant in the proficient-MMR and microsatellite stable subgroup. Based on transcriptome data from the TCGA, cell cycle, metabolism, and interferon-α/β response pathways were significantly upregulated in KMT2-mutant GCs than in KMT2-wild-type GCs. Patients with KMT2 mutation treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors had longer median overall survival compared to KMT2-wild-type patients with metastatic solid tumors (35 vs. 16 months, HR = 0.73, 95% CI: 0.62–0.87, p = 0.0003). In conclusion, this is the largest study to investigate the distinct molecular features between KMT2-mutant and KMT2-wild-type GCs to date. Our data indicate that GC patients with KMT2 mutations may benefit from ICIs and drugs targeting DDR, MAPK/PI3K, metabolism, and cell cycle pathways.
Public Healthkhn.org

Popular Sepsis-Predicting Algorithm Not As Accurate As Touted, Study Finds

It was advertised as 80% accurate, but the study shows an overall accuracy of about 63%. In other news, cancer-causing toxins may have spread further underground than thought in Indiana; emotions are linked to improved heart health in people with obesity; and "Friends" star James Michael Tyler has revealed he has stage four prostate cancer.
EducationNature.com

Dataset and validation of the approaches to study skills inventory for students

There exists a vast amount of research on how students, in higher education, approach their studying and learning. Such research resulted in a multitude of questionnaires and tools to capture the way students perform in higher education institutions. One of these tools is the Approaches to Study Skills Inventory for Students (ASSIST) that was developed in the ’80 s and ’90 s. This inventory broadly classifies students, as approaching their study, in a deep, a strategic and/or a surface manner. Although it has gone through rigorous validation in many studies, there exist no publicly available dataset of the results of these studies and so the raw datasets cannot be re-used or integrated with other similar datasets. Here, we report and make publicly available the raw data of an 8-year longitudinal survey using this inventory in a cohort study of 1181 students from a department of a higher education institution. We validated our dataset using reliability analyses that confirmed, and compared well, with the results of previous studies.
ChemistryNature.com

The application of modern reactions in large-scale synthesis

In the past decade, the field of organic synthesis has witnessed tremendous advancements in the areas of photoredox catalysis, electrochemistry, C–H activation, reductive coupling and flow chemistry. While these methods and technologies offer many strategic advantages in streamlining syntheses, their application on the process scale is complicated by several factors. In this Review, we discuss the challenges that arise when these reaction classes and/or flow chemistry technology are taken from a research laboratory operating at the milligram scale to a reactor capable of producing kilograms of product. We discuss how these challenges have been overcome through chemical and engineering solutions. Specifically, this Review will highlight key examples that have led to the production of multi-hundred-gram to kilogram quantities of active pharmaceutical ingredients or their intermediates and will provide insight on the scaling-up process to those developing new technologies and reactions.
Engineeringhealthitanalytics.com

Machine Learning Algorithm Brings Predictive Analytics to Cell Study

- Scientists at the University of Illinois Chicago have introduced a new system that uses a machine learning algorithm and predictive analytics to find what transcription factors are most likely to be active in individual cells. The system was created to provide researchers with a more efficient method of identifying the regulators of genes.
ScienceBioMed Central

Safety of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials

Infectious Diseases of Poverty volume 10, Article number: 94 (2021) Cite this article. Various modalities of vaccines against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), based on different platforms and immunization procedures, have been successively approved for marketing worldwide. A comprehensive review for clinical trials assessing the safety of COVID-19 vaccines is urgently needed to make an accurate judgment for mass vaccination.
Medical ScienceEurekAlert

Large-scale drug analysis reveals potential new COVID-19 antivirals

Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute and University of Dundee have screened thousands of drug and chemical molecules and identified a range of potential antivirals that could be developed into new treatments for COVID-19 or in preparation for future coronavirus outbreaks. While COVID-19 vaccines are being rolled out, there are...
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

Study: Algorithms can make the allocation of daycare places more equitable

The allocation of the coveted childcare places in day-care centers could not only be more efficient but also fairer with the help of algorithms. That is the result of a study by the Bertelsmann Foundation that was published in Berlin on Wednesday. “The practical experience of individual German cities and municipalities to date shows that the responsible use of digital technology can make a contribution to solving this socially relevant problem,” said Julia Gundlach, digital expert at the foundation.
ScienceNature.com

A randomized double blinded placebo controlled study to evaluate motor unit abnormalities after experimentally induced sensitization using capsaicin

Central sensitization is a condition that represents a cascade of neurological adaptations, resulting in an amplification of nociceptive responses from noxious and non-noxious stimuli. However, whether this abnormality translates into motor output and more specifically, ventral horn abnormalities, needs to be further explored. Twenty healthy participants aged 20–70 were randomly allocated to topical capsaicin or a placebo topical cream which was applied onto their left upper back to induce a transient state of sensitization. Visual analogue scale (VAS) ratings of pain intensity and brush allodynia score (BAS) were used to determine the presence of pain and secondary allodynia. Surface electromyography (sEMG) and intramuscular electromyography (iEMG) were used to record motor unit activity from the upper trapezius and infraspinatus muscles before and twenty minutes after application of capsaicin/placebo. Motor unit recruitment and variability were analyzed in the sEMG and iEMG, respectively. An independent t-test and Kruskal–Wallis H test were performed on the data. The sEMG results demonstrated a shift in the motor unit recruitment pattern in the upper trapezius muscle, while the iEMG showed a change in motor unit variability after application of capsaicin. These results suggest that capsaicin-induced central sensitization may cause changes in ventral horn excitability outside of the targeted spinal cord segment, affecting efferent pathway outputs. This preclinical evidence may provide some explanation for the influence of central sensitization on changes in movement patterns that occur in patients who have pain encouraging of further clinical investigation.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers develop random priming amplification method for whole-genome sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 and H1N1

Recent advances in next‐generation sequencing (NGS) such as targeted or non-targeted whole-genome sequencing (WGS) and computational analyses that can efficiently process large amounts of data have enabled comprehensive analyses of viral genomes in clinical and research settings. For example, these techniques have been applied to identify causative agents and origins of outbreaks, monitor transmissions, or study the dynamics of epidemics such as Ebola, Zika, and the ongoing severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS‑CoV‑2) pandemic.
Public HealthNature.com

Choosing Wisely for COVID-19: ten evidence-based recommendations for patients and physicians

To the Editor—The COVID-19 pandemic has produced devastating effects worldwide, with the causative coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 infecting over 170 million patients and causing more than 3.5 million deaths as of 1 June 2021. The resultant fear and anxiety among the public and treating physicians has frequently resulted in rapid changes to clinical practices and hospital triage decisions, many of which are not evidence based and are often detrimental. There have been wide variations at global and regional levels on guidance related to mask usage, testing protocols, vaccination and patient triage (both hospital admission and escalation to an intensive care unit), as well as the use of various pharmaceutical interventions in treating patients with COVID-19. Many of these deviations from evidence-based healthcare result in substantial harm, as they divert efforts and resources from outcome-based, data-driven best practices toward those that are of doubtful efficacy and are even harmful. As many countries continue to experience repeated waves of COVID-19, it is important to identify practical approaches that are evidence based and implementable in the real world to optimize the use of resources and improve outcomes. Although these are important all over the world, they are crucial in low- and middle-income countries, where resources are scarce.
HealthNature.com

Identifying acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease using patient-reported symptoms and cough feature analysis

Acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (AECOPD) are commonly encountered in the primary care setting, though the accurate and timely diagnosis is problematic. Using technology like that employed in speech recognition technology, we developed a smartphone-based algorithm for rapid and accurate diagnosis of AECOPD. The algorithm incorporates patient-reported features (age, fever, and new cough), audio data from five coughs and can be deployed by novice users. We compared the accuracy of the algorithm to expert clinical assessment. In patients with known COPD, the algorithm correctly identified the presence of AECOPD in 82.6% (95% CI: 72.9–89.9%) of subjects (n = 86). The absence of AECOPD was correctly identified in 91.0% (95% CI: 82.4–96.3%) of individuals (n = 78). The diagnostic agreement was maintained in milder cases of AECOPD (PPA: 79.2%, 95% CI: 68.0–87.8%), who typically comprise the cohort presenting to primary care. The algorithm may aid early identification of AECOPD and be incorporated in patient self-management plans.
Mental HealthEurekAlert

Digital pens provide new insight into cognitive testing results

(Boston)--During neuropsychological assessments, participants complete tasks designed to study memory and thinking. Based on their performance, the participants receive a score that researchers use to evaluate how well specific domains of their cognition are functioning. Consider, though, two participants who achieve the same score on one of these paper-and-pencil neuropsychological...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Significant underestimation of radiative forcing by aerosol–cloud interactions derived from satellite-based methods

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23888-1, published online 15 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the acknowledgments. ‘This research has been supported by the National Key R&D Program of China (grant nos. 2019YFA0606802 and 2016YFA0600404)’ should have read ‘This research has been supported by the...
Public HealthNature.com

Prediction of individual COVID-19 diagnosis using baseline demographics and lab data

The global surge in COVID-19 cases underscores the need for fast, scalable, and reliable testing. Current COVID-19 diagnostic tests are limited by turnaround time, limited availability, or occasional false findings. Here, we developed a machine learning-based framework for predicting individual COVID-19 positive diagnosis relying only on readily-available baseline data, including patient demographics, comorbidities, and common lab values. Leveraging a cohort of 31,739 adults within an academic health system, we trained and tested multiple types of machine learning models, achieving an area under the curve of 0.75. Feature importance analyses highlighted serum calcium levels, temperature, age, lymphocyte count, smoking, hemoglobin levels, aspartate aminotransferase levels, and oxygen saturation as key predictors. Additionally, we developed a single decision tree model that provided an operable method for stratifying sub-populations. Overall, this study provides a proof-of-concept that COVID-19 diagnosis prediction models can be developed using only baseline data. The resulting prediction can complement existing tests to enhance screening and pandemic containment workflows.
ComputersNature.com

Accelerated, scalable and reproducible AI-driven gravitational wave detection

The development of reusable artificial intelligence (AI) models for wider use and rigorous validation by the community promises to unlock new opportunities in multi-messenger astrophysics. Here we develop a workflow that connects the Data and Learning Hub for Science, a repository for publishing AI models, with the Hardware-Accelerated Learning (HAL) cluster, using funcX as a universal distributed computing service. Using this workflow, an ensemble of four openly available AI models can be run on HAL to process an entire month’s worth (August 2017) of advanced Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory data in just seven minutes, identifying all four binary black hole mergers previously identified in this dataset and reporting no misclassifications. This approach combines advances in AI, distributed computing and scientific data infrastructure to open new pathways to conduct reproducible, accelerated, data-driven discovery.

Comments / 0

Community Policy