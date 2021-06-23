Community calendar: June 23-24

• Zoo Idaho will host Zoo Day Classes from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays throughout June at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. These single-day classes are perfect for children ages 5 to 13 who have investigative minds. Groups study various topics with age-appropriate activities. Cost is $15 and advanced registration required. Register at tinyurl.com/y45rw7p. The topic this week is “Birds of a Feather.” If you think feathers, flying, and dinosaurs are cool then you’ll want to sign up for this adventure into the life of birds.