California’s Barbacoa Trail
Down East LA side streets and in Santa Maria backyards, along dusty byways in Bakersfield, amid quiet Bay Area suburbs, and huddled beneath transmission towers in the San Fernando Valley, California’s barbacoa vendors preserve a centuries-old weekend ritual of pit-roasting meat. Here, as in Mexico, Sunday mornings are for feasts of tender, slow-cooked lamb, goat, or even beef or chicken tucked into warm, floppy tortillas, laced with salsas, and followed up with sips of rich herb-flecked consomé.la.eater.com