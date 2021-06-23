Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California’s Barbacoa Trail

By Bill Esparza
Eater
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDown East LA side streets and in Santa Maria backyards, along dusty byways in Bakersfield, amid quiet Bay Area suburbs, and huddled beneath transmission towers in the San Fernando Valley, California’s barbacoa vendors preserve a centuries-old weekend ritual of pit-roasting meat. Here, as in Mexico, Sunday mornings are for feasts of tender, slow-cooked lamb, goat, or even beef or chicken tucked into warm, floppy tortillas, laced with salsas, and followed up with sips of rich herb-flecked consomé.

la.eater.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Pixley, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Santa Maria, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbacoa#Mexican Cuisine#Suburbs#Mexico#Food Drink#Estado De M Xico#Pre Hispanic#Indigenous#Los Angeles Life#La Mexicano
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Sha'Carri Richardson suspension prompts outrage

The suspension over a positive marijuana test of United States star sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who was set to represent the country in the 100-meter dash in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, has prompted a wave of sharp criticism over how the drug is viewed. Richardson’s positive test for marijuana was formally...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden backs major military sexual assault reform

Biden's support comes as the administration on Friday officially rolled out the findings of the Independent Review Commission, which was tasked with studying ways to eradicate what has been a pervasive issue in the military. "I strongly support Secretary Austin’s announcement that he is accepting the core recommendations put forward...