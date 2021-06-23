Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Seahawks Announce Full Capacity Games

By Adam Smith
KGMI
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE, Wash. – The Seahawks are ready for the 12s to return!. The team will have full capacity crowds at Lumen Field for the upcoming season after getting the ok from the NFL and local and state health officials. Fans will not be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to...

kgmi.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Seahawks Announce#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Eugene, ORkptv.com

University of Oregon announces full capacity at Autzen Stadium this fall

EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – The University of Oregon Athletics Department announced Wednesday that Autzen Stadium will return to full capacity this fall. "We are thrilled to welcome the most passionate fans in college football back to Autzen Stadium in full this fall, creating the game day pageantry and an incredible atmosphere to support the Ducks," UO director of athletics Rob Mullens said. "We look forward to experiencing once again the unique Oregon game day traditions that we all missed so dearly."
Pullman, WAyaktrinews.com

Cougar football games to operate at full capacity this season

PULLMAN, Wash. — Cougar football games will operate at 100 percent capacity for the upcoming season. The announcement came Tuesday, shortly after the Seattle Seahawks and University of Washington Huskies announced they would do the same. Deposits are now being accepted for new football season ticket orders, as well as...
MLBspectrumlocalnews.com

Blue Jays announce Sahlen Field will return to full capacity on Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Toronto Blue Jays have announced Sahlen Field will reopen at full capacity on Thursday. Fans will no longer need to show proof of vaccination to enter the stadium and social distancing and mask requirements have been relaxed. Beginning on Thursday, every seating section in the ballpark will be available to all fans. Fans who have purchased tickets will be notified of the change directly.
NFLWKBW-TV

Buffalo Bills announce Highmark Stadium to return to full capacity this season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced Monday Highmark Stadium will return to full capacity for this season. New York State recently reached a 70% COVID-19 vaccination rate that led to the lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions. Due to the lifting of restrictions, NYSDOH confirmed to 7 Eyewitness...
College SportsPosted by
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnesota Gophers Announce Full Capacity for Fall Sporting Events

The University of Minnesota is planning full capacity for sporting events starting with fall. The first sports to offer this includes soccer, volleyball and football. “We are excited to safely welcome fans back into our venues,” said Director of Athletics Mark Coyle. “We will follow all University, local and state guidelines, and we are looking forward to our fans once again providing a tremendous advantage for our Gopher student-athletes when they compete on campus. We are so thankful for our fans, donors and sponsors who helped provide necessary resources for our student-athletes last season, but we missed seeing and hearing them at games. We cannot wait to welcome everyone back to campus in a few months, while still providing our fans with a safe and enjoyable experience.”
King County, WASeattle Times

UW announces return to full capacity crowds at Husky Stadium this fall

While lining up for kickoff coverage during the Purple vs. Gold game on May 1, Edefuan Ulofoshio felt the buzz of roughly 9,000 fans scattered inside Husky Stadium. “I was just telling TB (wide receiver Terrell Bynum) during kickoff, it just had a different vibe — a different energy to it,” said Ulofoshio, UW’s junior linebacker and leader. “I keep saying I’m grateful, but it’s really been a blessing just to have those guys back. I can’t wait until week one, to see what type of energy they’re going to bring against Montana.”
NFLStampede Blue

Report: Colts cleared for full capacity games next season

According to NFLUpdate, the Colts have been cleared for full capacity at games next season. With the Colts being the final NFL team cleared for full capacity, the league will return to its normal self. All 32 teams have will now be at full capacity next season, which I’m sure fans will be looking forward to.
Arkansas StatePosted by
247Sports

Watch: Arkansas announces full capacity at Razorback Stadium

It's almost time to call the Hogs. Joining several other SEC universities this summer, Arkansas has announced full capacity at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium this season with the expectation that the "full pageantry of a college football gameday" will be restored this fall. In addition, the Hog Walk, tailgating...
MLSKIMA TV

Sounders games to return to full capacity next month

SEATTLE – Starting next month, the Sounders FC will welcome all fans to its home games at Lumen Field as the state is set to lift coronavirus restrictions. On Thursday, the team announced that Sounders game will return to full capacity and fans will no longer be required to show vaccination proof or a negative COVID-19 test.
MLBspectrumlocalnews.com

Sahlen Field now welcoming fans at full capacity for Blue Jays games

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For baseball lovers, sports fans, and anyone just tired of being stuck inside the house, Thursday is the day. Sahlen Field in Buffalo opens to 100% capacity starting with Thursday's Blue Jays game against the Baltimore Orioles. It's truly going to feel like a regular night at...
NFLcbs4indy.com

Lucas Oil Stadium to be at full capacity for Colts games

INDIANAPOLIS — Lucas Oil Stadium will be at 100% capacity for the Indianapolis Colts this upcoming season. In a sweeping move Tuesday, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said nearly all COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted by July 1. The change allows the Indianapolis Colts to have full capacity for upcoming games. The team is the last NFL franchise to make the announcement. It also applies to events at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Victory Field, and the Indiana State Fairgrounds, among other venues.
Arkansas StateWest Memphis Evening Times

A-State football games returning to full capacity in 2021

A-State Media Relations JONESBORO — Centennial Bank Stadium will welcome fans at full capacity for the 2021 Arkansas State football season, Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Tom Bowen announced Tuesday. The Arkansas State Athletics Department announced earlier this month that all tailgating areas and activities at AState home football games...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Colts join rest of NFL in playing games at full capacity

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts will play this season’s home games in front of crowds at full capacity after the local county health department approved the team’s plan Tuesday. The announcement means all 32 NFL teams intend to open the season in front of full houses this September. Team...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

HELP with game against Seahawks

I´ll be in Cleveland for a company event from Oct. 16th to Oct 21st. I´m checking the option of going to Heinz field to my FIRST Steelers game. Do any one from Cleveland will attend so i can tag along for the drive? ill be happy to chip in with gas of tolls.
NFLchatsports.com

Indianapolis Colts approved for full capacity at home games this season

The Indianapolis Colts received approval Tuesday to host full capacity crowds at their home games this season, becoming the final NFL team to receive that approval from local government. The team said that the decision came after consultation with the Marion County (Indiana) Public Health Department. Full capacity for Colts...
Michigan Statechatsports.com

Michigan Football announces rescheduled road date for Washington series

The Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies were set to open the season in style last year in the first game of a home-and-home series. The COVID-19 pandemic and conference-only football schedules wiped that game off the 2020 slate, but we now have rescheduled date. Michigan Athletics announced on Friday afternoon...