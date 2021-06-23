Media Releases
Clayton County Parks and Recreation Department is proud to offer youth cycling programming for middle school students in the Clayton County community. In partnership with the Clayton County Cycling Club (C4), the youth program features free quarterly cycling camps and monthly training sessions. The program is recreational and is designed to teach young people cycling safety, promote physical fitness, and encourage fun. For more information and to register, access http://www.claytonparks.com/things-to-do/athletics/youth-sports/youth-cycling/. #Claytonconnected.www.claytoncountyga.gov