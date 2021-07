Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is dropping in a week, and since it’s a Monster Hunter game, people are going to probably be playing it to death for months or years to come. As Capcom is aware, it has prepped a Monster Hunter Stories 2 roadmap for post-release content that should do something to keep the throngs of hunters invested long after they’ve exhausted the game’s base content. The game’s first post-launch update had already been revealed via press release, with the Palamute monster the first thing to be added on July 15. And they’ll be both ridable and usable in combat.