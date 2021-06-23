The Truth About Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott's Issues
Like most celebrity unions, the marriage of Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott has been at the forefront of many people's minds as it makes plenty of headlines. As we all know, making your relationship survive in Hollywood seems like an impossible task, and many Hollywood marriages ultimately end in divorce. While we love to see a story like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson (who have been married for 32 years), more often that not, we see these high-profile relationships crumble. But does this stop up from being hopeless romantics? Absolutely not.www.nickiswift.com