Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Truth About Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott's Issues

By Kathryn Cook
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Like most celebrity unions, the marriage of Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott has been at the forefront of many people's minds as it makes plenty of headlines. As we all know, making your relationship survive in Hollywood seems like an impossible task, and many Hollywood marriages ultimately end in divorce. While we love to see a story like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson (who have been married for 32 years), more often that not, we see these high-profile relationships crumble. But does this stop up from being hopeless romantics? Absolutely not.

www.nickiswift.com
Community Policy
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rita Wilson
Person
Tori Spelling
Person
Dean Mcdermott
Person
Tom Hanks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#Marriages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Tori Spelling Posts Cryptic Message Amid Talk Actress Is Set To Divorce Husband Dean McDermott, Mom Candy Shows Daughter Support

Tori Spelling isn't doing much to put the rumors surrounding her marriage to Dean McDermott to rest and instead is posting mysterious messages on social media. The 48-year-old actress shared a note from her brother Randy reading, "Say it with me, I'm willing to walk through the doors being opened for me. I asked for it and now I'm ready to accept and receive it."
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Truth About The Pasta Queen's Devil's Kiss Pasta

There are a lot of food vloggers out there these days. From trained professionals like Alison Roman and Ina Garten to teenagers boiling their first pot of pasta, it seems like nearly everyone has fled to Instagram or TikTok to test out and promote their own recipes. And if there's one thing we've learned from watching hundreds of amateur and professional chefs and home cooks take to the internet, it's that when it comes to pasta, you should listen to the Italians. More specifically, you should listen to The Pasta Queen.
TV Seriesthefocus.news

Fans ask 'Is Nick leaving The Young and the Restless' after misleading episode spoiler

The Young and the Restless is one of America’s most popular soap operas, having been on air since 1973. Over the past twenty-five years, the Y&R characters have grown near and dear to viewers across the States. It’s understandable that attachment would grow, given that fans tune in to watch the characters day in, day out. So, when the time comes for a cast member to move on, the fanbase can be hit hard.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

General Hospital’s Bloody Cliffhanger Gave Trina Her Own ‘Carrie’ Moment

At least one fan isn’t happy with what happened to Trina (Sydney Mikayla) on General Hospital’s July 2, 2021 episode. “I have been watching for 45-plus years! General Hospital is disgusting right now!” that disgruntled viewer wrote on Twitter following Friday’s episode of the ABC soap opera. “Why is everything so gloom-and-doom? Hasn’t Trina suffered enough?!”
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Cher At ‘Death’s Door’ With Rare Illness?

Are Cher‘s friends and family fearing the worst after the icon was diagnosed with a rare illness? That’s what one tabloid was reporting this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the story. Cher ‘Knocking On Heaven’s Door’?. The tabloid noted Cher had been afflicted with the...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Truth About Trinity K. Bonet From RuPaul's Drag Race

Season 6 of "RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars" is right around the corner and this season is sure to leave fans gagged (that's a good thing, mind you) with drag excellence!. 13 contestants will grace our screens after starring on previous seasons of "RuPaul's Drag Race" and earlier "RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars," according to Variety. Contestants are competing for a $100,000 grand prize, and to earn a coveted spot in the "Drag Race Hall of Fame." RuPaul seemed thrilled to kick off this season, telling TV Insider in May, "13 All-Stars deliver one of the best 'Drag Race' seasons ever! Don't take my word for it. You've got to stream it to believe it."
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

EastEnders reveals the full truth about Rocky's mysterious backstory

Major EastEnders spoilers follow from the soap's BBC iPlayer box set, which is available to watch now. Some readers may prefer to avoid these storyline details, as the episodes haven't yet aired on BBC One. EastEnders has revealed more about Rocky's big secret in this week's box set episodes. The...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Jennifer Aniston look-alike confuses fans with Rachel impression: ‘Craziest doppelganger I’ve ever seen’

A Jennifer Aniston look-alike has gone viral on social media after fans were stunned by her spot-on impression of the Friends star.TikTok user @she_plusthree – real name Lisa Tranel – gained widespread attention on the video sharing platform after viewers noticed her striking resemblance to Aniston.In her most recent video, which has been watched by more than 2.7 million users, Tranel filmed herself impersonating Aniston’s character in Friends, Rachel Green.In the clip, Tranel lip-syncs a scene from the season three episode titled “The One Where Chandler Can’t Remember Which Sister”, which aired in 1997. “I want to quit, but...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Truth About Dixie D'Amelio And Griffin Johnson's Relationship

Dixie D'Amelio may have gotten her start on TikTok, but she's destined for big things. Needless to say, D'Amelio is one of the most popular influencers on the app, and in 2020, raked in over $3 million from sponsorships and merchandising rights. In addition to capitalizing on her TikTok fame,...