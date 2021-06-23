Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Rio Tinto partners with Schneider Electric to meet decarbonisation goals

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44dyO0_0ad0wyEx00
The logo of Scheider Electrics is pictured at the company's headquarters in Rueil-Malmaison near Paris, France, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Global diversified miner Rio Tinto (RIO.L), (RIO.AX) has partnered with French electrical equipment group Schneider Electric (SCELIA.UL) to utilise each others' materials and services, the companies said on Wednesday.

Companies around the world are pledging a net-zero emission target by 2050, aligning themselves with the Paris Climate Agreement goal of limiting the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

To achieve that, big carbon-emitting firms such as miners, are setting short- and medium-term targets achievable via partnerships and technological innovations.

Schneider Electric, which sells products ranging from electrical car chargers to industrial robotics, will use materials, such as low-carbon aluminium and copper produced by Rio Tinto with renewable power, iron ore, and borates.

In turn, Rio Tinto will utilise low-carbon sourced energy and industrial services from Schneider Electric.

The two said they are working jointly to develop digital platforms, technologies and solutions to be deployed across the metals and mining supply chain to drive further decarbonisation.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Schneider Electric#Electrical Equipment#Mining#Industrial Robotics#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Comprehensive Report on MV Protection Relay Market Set to Witness Huge Growth by 2023 | ABB, GE, Schneider Electric, Siemens, SEL

According to the new market research report "MV Protection Relay Market by Type (Electromechanical & Static Relay, Digital & Numerical Relay), Connected Load (Feeder Lines, Transformers, and Motors), End-User (Utilities, Industrial, and Commercial & Institutional) & Region - Global Forecast to 2023″, The MV protection relay market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 860 million in 2018 to USD 1,115 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.33%. Expansion of transmission & distribution (T&D) networks and growth of the renewable sector are likely to drive the MV protection relay market.
California Stateinsideevs.com

General Motors Invests In 'Low-Cost' California Lithium Venture

General Motors has announced it is investing in a lithium extraction operation being developed by Controlled Thermal Resources (CTR) called Hell's Kitchen Lithium and Power. The goal is to secure a "low-cost" domestic supply of lithium for the automaker's Ultium battery cells. It's a pretty interesting and attractive proposition. Lithium...
Energy Industrymining-technology.com

Japan’s Itochu partners with Shell for decarbonisation of mining operations

Japanese investment firm Itochu has partnered with Shell International to help drive a reduced carbon footprint at its mining sites while increasing operational efficiency. The collaboration is aimed at accelerating the digitalisation and decarbonisation of Itochu’s global mining operations. It is part of Itochu’s goal to promote environmental conservation activities...
Industrymining.com

Elysis granted federal funds toward cleaner aluminum smelting

The Hon. Francois-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, joined representatives of Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) and Alcoa (NYSE: AA) to mark the start of construction on the first commercial-scale prototype cells of Elysis’s clean inert anode technology. He also pledged a further C$20 million contribution from the Canadian government to support the project.
Energy IndustryBenzinga

Copper's Indispensable Role in Clean Energy Could Drive Price of the Metal Up 66%

In a report released last May, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) analysts estimated that copper prices could skyrocket to $15,000 per ton, a growth of more than 66%, by 2025. While many commodities are enjoying a recent price boost thanks to increasing demand as national economies reopen, copper’s recovery has been especially strong due to the increased urgency with which nations are shifting toward greener technologies and energy sources. The metal that helped spark the dawn of civilization more than 10,000 years ago is now thought to be key to helping us transition to a more sustainable future. Here’s why the clean energy market has made analysts so bullish on copper.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Time Delay Relays Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with Omron, TE Connectivity, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Time Delay Relays Market with latest edition released by AMA. A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Time Delay Relays Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Time Delay Relays Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Associated Press

Schneider Electric Partners With Footprint Project to Aid Disaster Relief Efforts

Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation and #1 builder of microgrids in the world, and the Footprint Project, a Minnesota-based non-profit organization committed to providing rapidly deployable clean energy for communities in crisis, announced their partnership to help bring power to people and communities impacted by weather and climate disasters by mobilizing microgrids.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Electrical Engineering Software Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Trace Software, Schneider Electric, Bentley Systems, Trimble, Zuken

Global Electrical Engineering Software Market Report 2021 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Electrical Engineering Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are MathWorks, National Instruments, ETAP, PowerWorld, Siemens, Autodesk, Dassault Systèmes, EPLAN, Trimble, Zuken, ABB, IGE+XAO, Trace Software, Schneider Electric, Bentley Systems, SmartDraw, KymData Oy, PowerCad Software & EasyPower.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Electrical Enclosure Equipments Market Innovative Strategy by 2028 | ABB, Eaton Corp, Emerson, Pentair Ltd, Schneider Electric

Global Electrical Enclosure Equipments Market (Post Covid-19) Size & Forecast Analysis till 2029: Global research report on the Electrical Enclosure Equipments market is a product of a brief review and an extensive analysis of the realistic data collected from the Global Electrical Enclosure Equipments Market. The data was gathered based on manufacturing drifts and services & goods linked demands.
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Schneider Electric Helps Clients Reach Landmark Milestone of 10,000 MW Advised Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements

Collectively, Schneider Electric's PPA advisory clients have contracted for more than 10,000 megawatts of wind and solar power globally, a volume equivalent to over 300,000,000 metric tons of CO2. Landmark milestone achieved through the support of more than 140 completed corporate PPA transactions since 2014. MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 25, 2021...
Businessaithority.com

Women in Leadership Carving New Executive Landscape for Schneider Electric

Three executives appointed to leadership roles within Schneider Electric North America. Company accelerates progress on long-term commitments to gender equality and sustainability goals. Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation and the world’s most sustainable company ranked by Corporate Knights, announced the appointment of three...
EnvironmentNetwork World

Schneider Electric makes green play with super-efficient UPS

Data-center operators, perhaps stung by accusations that they're power hogs, are making a major push to be green. Both Microsoft and Google have promised their data centers will be carbon neutral by 2030, while AWS is targeting 2040. I’m sure this is driven by good intentions, even as the cynic...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

REFILE-Kansai Electric faces pressure from shareholders to decarbonise

TOKYO, June 25 (Reuters) - Some Kansai Electric Power shareholders, including Nordea Asset Management and KLP, say they will back a resolution opposed by the board requiring the Japanese electricity supplier to decarbonise to meet international targets on climate change. Activist investors are increasingly turning their attention to Japanese companies,...
StocksBenzinga

Current Stock Price for Schneider Electric (SBGSF)?

There are no upcoming dividends for Schneider Electric. When is Schneider Electric (OTC:SBGSF) reporting earnings?. Schneider Electric does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled. Q. Is Schneider Electric (SBGSF) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming split for Schneider Electric. Q. What sector and industry does Schneider Electric (SBGSF)...
IndustryBusiness Insider

Rio Tinto To Deploy Fully Autonomous Water Trucks At Gudai-Darri Iron Ore Mine

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto said that it will deploy Caterpillar's fully autonomous water trucks at the Gudai-Darri iron ore mine in Western Australia's Pilbara region. The new vehicles, primarily used for dust suppression on site, will enhance productivity by enabling mine operations to digitally track water consumption and reduce waste, Rio Tinto said in a statement.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Green Mining Market Likely to Boost Future Growth by 2026 | Rio Tinto, Glencore, BHP

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Green Mining Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Green Mining market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Oil & Gas Automation Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Yokogawa Electric, Emerson Electric, General Electric

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Oil & Gas Automation Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Oil & Gas Automation Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Oil & Gas Automation processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.