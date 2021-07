SUNY Potsdam recently honored 1,188 students who excelled academically in the Spring 2021 semester by naming them to the President’s List and Dean’s List. President Dr. Kristin G. Esterberg recognized 967 students for earning top marks last semester, as they were added to the President’s List. To achieve the honor of being on the President's List, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. The full list of students is available here.