When you still have official visits on the docket, it’s usually a pretty good sign when you set a commitment date immediately after one visit. Perhaps it’s because his visits will be fully in the rearview, but such is the case for 2022 Clearwater (FL) Gaither four-star EDGE Mario Eugenio, who is coming off of his official visit to Michigan this past weekend. Eugenio still has a visit to Bloomington to see Indiana coming up this upcoming weekend, but seeing Ann Arbor appears to have gone well for the 6-foot-3, 240-pounder. Not only did Eugenio get three 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions for the Wolverines on Monday, but on the heels of his visit, he announced that he’s set a commitment date — in just two weeks.