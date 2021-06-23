Florida 3-Star Wide Receiver Camden Brown Schedules Official Visit to Pitt

There was a belief that Keyonte George would be in Lexington today, but that is no longer the case. A five-star shooting guard from the class of 2022, George told KSR on Monday afternoon that he is not on an official visit to the University of Kentucky. As of right now, no date has been scheduled in the future, but George did say that he is in the process of working one out. 247 Sports has George’s official visit to Kentucky scheduled to begin today.