Florida 3-Star Wide Receiver Camden Brown Schedules Official Visit to Pitt

By Mike Vukovcan
pittsburghsportsnow.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend will be the final group official visit weekend of June and a Florida standout has announced his intentions of traveling to Pittsburgh. 2022 3-star wide receiver Camden Brown (St. Thomas Aquinas HS in Fort Lauderdale, Florida) will make his first official visit to Pitt. Currently, Brown (6-foot-4, 205-pounds) holds offers from Pitt, Auburn, Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, Memphis, Ole Miss, Syracuse and Virginia.

