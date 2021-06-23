Florida 3-Star Wide Receiver Camden Brown Schedules Official Visit to Pitt
This weekend will be the final group official visit weekend of June and a Florida standout has announced his intentions of traveling to Pittsburgh. 2022 3-star wide receiver Camden Brown (St. Thomas Aquinas HS in Fort Lauderdale, Florida) will make his first official visit to Pitt. Currently, Brown (6-foot-4, 205-pounds) holds offers from Pitt, Auburn, Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, Memphis, Ole Miss, Syracuse and Virginia.pittsburghsportsnow.com