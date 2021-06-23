Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Courtland, AL

Hazlewood Lyrical Dance Team celebrates Juneteenth

By Chelsea Retherford Staff Writer
Moulton Advertiser
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hazlewood Lyrical Dance Team celebrated Juneteenth by performing at an event held at First Baptist Church in Courtland on Saturday. Coach Petrina Boling-Davis said 23 dancers make up the team this year, including Addy Hitt, Gracie Montgomery, Rielly Clopton, Kamiya Suggs, Eden Jones, Aaleyah Jones, Zakennia Petty, Kendyl Orr, Analeah King, Angel Yarbrough, Laikyn Porter, Kloe Cooper, Camille Young, Nakkia Warner, Madison Sanders, Ayana Bolding, Aaralyn Steward, Ivey Hitt, Brittany Allen, Aubrie Bowman, Kynnedi Bowling, Keelyn Porter, Sanna Orr and team mascot Jaislyn Davis. Sherene Langham also serves as team coach.

www.moultonadvertiser.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Courtland, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Madison, AL
Local
Alabama Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juneteenth#Lyrical Dance#Mascot#First Baptist Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden on Richardson's sprinting suspension: 'the rules are the rules'

CENTRAL LAKE, Mich. July 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden weighed in on the suspension of sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson over marijuana use, saying Saturday "the rules are the rules." The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) confirmed Richardson's suspension on Friday after the sprinter known for brightly-colored hair and record-breaking speed...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden backs major military sexual assault reform

Biden's support comes as the administration on Friday officially rolled out the findings of the Independent Review Commission, which was tasked with studying ways to eradicate what has been a pervasive issue in the military. "I strongly support Secretary Austin’s announcement that he is accepting the core recommendations put forward...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Vatican judge charges cardinal, nine others with financial crimes

Ten people, including the Vatican's cardinal formerly in charge of naming saints, have been accused of financial crimes in connection with a sweeping probe approved by Pope Francis . The president of Vatican City State’s Tribunal, Giuseppe Pignatone, ordered the indictments of Cardinal Angelo Becciu and nine others, the Holy...