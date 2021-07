We barely think about how our skin will look once we start aging when we are in our 20s or 30s. As much as we think our face and our skin will remain the same, the harsh truth here is that our skin changes as we age. The fibers that give our complexions a firm, smooth appearance become weak creating a sagging and wrinkled texture. The collagen production slows down and therefore the elasticity of youthful skin starts to fade as other factors come into play.