Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Summer in the cities: Simon Calder’s selection of good-value getaways

By Simon Calder
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WjLQh_0ad0tc2000

Millions of people have chosen to stay in the UK this year. The media minister, John Whittingdale, told Sky News : “You can have a great holiday in Britain and I think a very large number of people will decide this year that that’s what they will do.”

But how to arrange it? With demand surging, in some parts of the country, prices are high and availability is low.

The solution: choose a great British city over coast or countryside. They have good connections, heritage and gastronomy in abundance, and hotels at very competitive prices.

You’re all set for a city break – and with a metropolitan base you can explore beyond the city on a series of day trips by rail and bus.

These are five of my favourites.

Southampton

One of England’s greatest maritime cities is seeing many visitors this summer, not least because it is the starting point for a record number of UK cruises. But many people overlook the city itself, which is rich in history and character.

Stay

The central Premier Inn is currently available at £49 per night.

Eat

Splash out on dinner at the five-star Southampton Harbour Hotel, with superb fresh cuisine and a spectacular location overlooking Ocean Village Marina. (You can stay there too, but when I did I paid three times the Premier Inn rate.)

Explore

Once you have wandered the medieval streets at the city’s heart, and perhaps sampled the stories at the Titanic pub (proud to carry the name of that ill-starred ship), Southampton Central station is impeccably connected: with trains to the beach at Bournemouth (half-an-hour) or the heart of the New Forest in Brockenhurst (14 minutes).

You could also make an island escape on the Red Funnel ferry to Cowes on the Isle of Wight.

Cardiff

The Welsh capital is worth a week of any traveller’s time: Cardiff has Roman foundations, a Norman castle (with fantastical Victorian flourishes) and a splendidly revived waterfront.

Stay

I paid £63 per night at Sleeperz, right next to Cardiff Central station, but I am glad to say it is currently on offer for just £53 double.

Eat

The Dock, on the waterfront, is part of the Brains Brewery empire – founded just a mile or so away – and on the menu I can never get beyond the beer-battered cod and chips.

Explore

Opposite Cardiff’s reborn waterfront, the barrage tames the tide – and also allows walkers and cyclists to cross to Penarth Head, giving fine views of the coasts of both South Wales and Somerset. Beyond, the Victorian resort of Penarth has a fine restored pier. Or, with frequent fast trains to Dylan Thomas’s home town of Swansea (51 minutes) you can get two cities for the price of one.

Hull

The city on the Humber is set apart from the rest of the nation. But Hull has always looked to the sea for its destiny – which has brought wealth and diversity to the city.

Hull can claim to be the home of emancipation ( William Wilberforce , who played a key role in the abolition of the slave trade, was the local MP). The centre has been exuberantly refreshed by its year in the sun as the UK City of Culture in 2017. And a new footbridge links the city elegantly with the marina.

Stay

Gilson’s, right next to the station, will do just fine; a double room in this friendly hotel typically costs £55 with breakfast.

Eat

Trinity Market is a delicious combination of traditional stalls, alongside a food court brimming with choice – though you may not wish to look any further than Looby Lou’s Yorkshire pudding wraps.

Explore

Hull’s Old Town, with Georgian buildings lining cobbled lanes, is remarkably well preserved – and leads to The Deep, which tells the story of the world’s oceans.

Frequent trains connect Hull with the great Yorkshire resorts of Bridlington, Filey and Scarborough, as well as the market town of Beverly with a spectacular gothic minster.

Preston

The Lancashire city does not often appear in a top five – mainly because it is so easy to travel through and around. It’s the halfway point on the West Coast main line between London and Glasgow, and the UK’s first motorway was the Preston bypass (now the M6). But Preston has a broad urban canvas, from Georgian splendour in the shape of Winckley Square to the Brutalist might of the bus station.

Stay

The Travelodge is a handsomely converted mill, close to the city centre and outstanding value – with rooms on many nights this summer at around £40.

Eat

Bistro Pierre on Fishergate – the main street – is part of a chain, but has a spectacular Victorian location and an appealingly concise menu of French dishes. The highlight for me: Steak-Frites, simple and succulent.

Explore

Preston’s golden age was the 19th century, and there is plenty of architectural archaeology on offer.

The connections beyond are superb, with two different rail routes to Blackpool (whose North station is just 22 minutes away). If you prefer the Lake District, Windermere is less than an hour north.

Aberdeen

The nickname “Granite City” might conjure up a harsh, grey image. Stone is abundant: the main thoroughfare, Union Street, includes the world’s widest granite span. Yet it is offset by parks in summer bloom and the primary-colour patchwork of in the ships in the harbour.

Stay

The Holiday Inn Express is a couple of minutes’ walk from Union Street and has all you need for as little as £36 per night.

Eat

The Silver Darling, in the old Customs House on Pocra Quay takes its name from the local term for herring. Just ask for the catch of the day, sit back and enjoy the waterside location.

Explore

The two cultural big hitters are Aberdeen Art Gallery , with a handsome Centre Court; and Aberdeen Maritime Museum, telling the story of the city’s eternal link with the sea. At the mouth of the river you find Footdee (pronounced, approximately, “Fiddie”), with neat, low rows of cottages decorated with flotsam.

North from here, the two-mile curve of sand that constitutes Britain’s best city beach also gives way to the cobbled lanes that surround one of the UK’s oldest – and best located – universities.

The Independent

The Independent

160K+
Followers
86K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Wilberforce
Person
Simon Calder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardiff City#Swansea City#Hull City#Granite City#Uk#Sky News#British#Southampton One Of#The New Forest#Brockenhurst#Red Funnel#Cowes#Welsh#Roman#Victorian#Sleeperz#Penarth Head#Georgian#Brutalist#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
U.K.
Related
Lifestylenorthwestgeorgianews.com

What it’s like to visit London now

LONDON — Every evening, groups of tourists gather on London Bridge to take pictures of the skyline and then walk to Tower Bridge along the river Thames. For the world’s third-most visited city, it’s one of the few signs that visitors have kept coming during lockdowns that have sapped the capital’s energy.
LifestyleTelegraph

20 reasons why you should holiday in Northumberland over Cornwall

While others look to Devon and Cornwall when dreaming of the seaside, I look to the opposite end of England. As a fully paid-up member of the North East Coastal Appreciation Society, I scratch my head and ask myself: who needs the South West when you can take in beaches that stretch to a vanishing point, magnificently battered castles and market towns and villages that have yet to prostrate themselves for the sake of the tourist shilling? Yes, a dip in the North Sea turns me an interesting shade of orange, but that’s a reasonable trade-off for not having to queue 30 minutes for a pasty.
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Simon Calder’s ‘Ask me Anything’: the Independent’s travel expert answers your questions

From a travel perspective, the week so far has seen far more disappointment than excitement. Emirates revealed its first loss in 33 years – with no sign that its Dubai hub, and the rest of the UAE, will be removed from the UK’s “red list” any time soon.Because there is no sign of Spain, our favourite holiday location, escaping from the “amber list,” easyJet is shifting capacity from the UK to Germany. With no imminent prospect of UK-US travel being restored to something like normality any time soon, Aer Lingus has postponed the start of its planned nonstop...
Lifestyleholidaypirates.com

Malta summer getaway with breakfast included

Home Holidays Malta summer getaway with breakfast included. Mateys, if you are looking to head to Malta after the announcement they are going on the green list, then check out this fab deal we have come across with great prices departing this summer. We have chosen to add breakfast to...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Green List Travel: Listen to the latest Simon Calder podcast

Scroll down to listen to today’s podcast.For 19 weeks, international leisure travel (which includes visiting loved ones) has been illegal. Now, as adventures and reconnections open up, the race to the sun is on. But a journey overseas has the look of a constantly evolving obstacle course about it – with “go directly to quarantine” the square no-one wants to land on.Travellers venturing abroad must contend with unprecedented complexity: identifying the requirements of their destination, assessing Foreign Office advice and the effect that may have on travel insurance cover and organising the complex series of tests and documentation required to...
U.K.breakingtravelnews.com

Hyatt Place London City East opens to guests

Hyatt Place London City East, the first Hyatt Place hotel in central London, has opened today, bringing stylish interiors, expertly-curated street art and stunning city views to the cosmopolitan heart of the city. Located just a few steps from Aldgate East station, this upscale hotel offers effortless access to the...
LifestyleTime Out Global

The 15 best things to do in North Wales

There’s loads to do in the Welsh capital of Cardiff, but wander north and you'll discover a wealth of attractions woven amongst lush hills and valleys. Stretching from Anglesey to Gwynedd, North Wales is a tapestry of glittering coastlines, vibrant fields and plunging mines—a vista developed from past industries and Celtic heritage. Throw in some local foodie delights (Purple Moose beer, anyone?), quaint traditional transport and thrilling extreme sports and you've got a postcard-perfect destination. Here's our pick of the best things to do in North Wales. Tidy.
Worldworldcapitaltimes.com

10 of Britain’s best farmhouse hotels

This bastion of natural wine-making near Romney Marsh (left) is still rooted in its 13th-century farm with fruit trees and livestock – including chicken, goats, sheep and mangalica pigs – alongside 10,000 vines. There are also 11 comfy bedrooms situated in an old hop barn, a pizzeria and a restaurant with a strong vegetarian menu. The desserts are delicious, too – especially the rhubarb poached in Tillingham rosé wine.
Lifestylebreakingtravelnews.com

Landal GreenParks adds three properties to UK offering

Back-to-nature holiday brand Landal GreenParks has expanded its growing UK portfolio with the addition of a three new holiday resorts. The company continues to be one of the fastest growing lodge holiday brands in the UK and capitalise on the surge in demand for staycation holidays. Welcomed into the group...
Lifestyletravelexpertsoflacrosse.com

2022 London Daytripper - 6 Days/5 Nights

Journey to Stonehenge, one of the Wonders of the World, to see the impressive standing stones that date back to Neolithic times. Tour the magnificent Windsor Castle, the longest-occupied palace in Europe. Visit Oxford and its famed university, and discover why Victorian poet Matthew Arnold called it “the city of...
Food & DrinksTelegraph

Cristal, langoustine and a £3,000 bill: is this London's most lavish dining experience?

Devon is heaven and the Lakes are ace but this summer the greatest luxury is seclusion from the staycationing crowds. And you don’t even have to leave London to find it. For the next two months, The Savoy is offering The Suite Dining Experience (£3,000), which includes an overnight stay in one of the hotel’s River View suites, complete with a private, candlelit dinner à deux served by your very own white-jacketed waiter. This might not, of course, sound too different from room service. Each course, however, is matched to a glass of Louis Roederer, including the 2008 vintage of the champagne house’s iconic prestige cuvée, Cristal.
Catskill, NYmacaronikid.com

Explore the Beautiful Catskills with a Tiny Cabin Getaway this Summer

Tired of staring at the same four walls? Take a day off and get away from it all with Getaway Eastern Catskills or Getaway Western Catskills!. Build balance into your modern life - taking the time to rest and unplug from the daily hustle and to focus on yourself, your relationships, and the wonder of nature. Relax and recharge with a Getaway Eastern Catskills simple escape to a tiny cabin tucked away in Catskill, NY. Or venture a bit further west to Getaway's Western Catskills Outpost in Roscoe, NY. Both locations are easily accessible at just a 2-hour drive from Sussex County!
Lifestylethecritic.co.uk

In praise of Sky Pool

Social distancing means something different up here. “I swiped right when I saw he owned a Lamborgini”. The bronzed and impossibly sculpted Polish girl was explaining to a small gaggle of equally improbable friends about how she had met her boyfriend. She and her friends, lips just the safe side of turbot, are perched on sharply angular teak loungers at the poolside.
Lifestylegroupleisureandtravel.com

Ian Wilde reflects on a day trip to Chavenage House and Newark Park

Ian Wilde, group travel organiser for the Birmingham National Trust Associations, shares his experience of their first group outing since September last year. “I had first arranged this excursion to take place in June 2020 but Covid forced a postponement and a new date of 19th May, 2021 was chosen.
Lifestylehistoryhit.com

The Spaniards Inn

Located on the edge of Hampstead Heath in North London, The Spaniard’s Inn is a Grade II listed 16th century building which is bursting with history. One of the oldest pubs in London, the Spaniards Inn dates back to 1585 and is legendary for having hosted some of the world’s most famous literary names. Byron, Keats, and Dickens have all lurked around the dark wooden panelled dining room of the Hampstead-set tavern and literature fans will be kept busy exploring its truly heavy hitting history.
EconomyTelegraph

The best places in the UK to buy a holiday home for under £250,000

Demand for holiday lets in the UK has soared, with properties fully booked months in advance. In this new series we have found the best places to invest in the staycation boom. First we looked at the most in demand spots to buy with a budget under £200,000. Now, here’s where you can invest with up to £250,000.
Restaurantscountryandtownhouse.co.uk

The UK’s Best Boat Restaurants

There’s nothing quite like dining on a boat. Whether you’re docked in the harbour or cruising down the river, floating eateries give your meal that extra pizzazz, that special something. Luckily the UK has a flurry of restaurants on water, from grand superyachts to cosy barges, which offer great food as well as the fun factor. Here’s our pick of the UK’s best boat restaurants.