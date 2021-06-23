Major U.S. Indexes Could Be Setting Up For Excess Phase Peak

Recently, I published a research article on Bitcoin suggesting there may be a bigger downside price move setting up – breaking support near $30,000 and extending the Excess Phase Peak pattern that we warned about back in November 2020. Today, my team and I wanted to alert you that the recent price rotation in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Transportation Index that could setup in an early stage (Phase 2) peaking formation similar to what started the recent down trend in Bitcoin.