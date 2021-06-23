Free COVID-19 Testing to be Offered on Thursdays Only Beginning July 1

Beginning Thursday, July 1, the City of Cambridge will offer free COVID-19 testing one day per week on Thursdays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. inside the CambridgeSide Mall.

Thursday testing at the CambridgeSide Mall will no longer be drive-through testing by motor vehicle but will become a walk-in testing site inside the CambridgeSide Mall on the 2nd Floor above the Food Court. The current drive-through testing in the garage will shut down.

Free parking is available in the lower-level of the garage, and the entrance is located on First St.

No identification or Social Security number is required. This site is wheelchair accessible.

Additionally, pooled testing will continue for summer programs at 11 school sites and several youth centers this summer from July 6 - August 20.

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine will continue to be offered at the City’s current COVID-19 testing sites through the month of June and on Thursday, July 1 at the new indoor CambridgeSide testing site. After July 1, COVID-19 vaccinations will no longer be offered at the testing site at the CambridgeSide Mall on Thursdays.

Vaccines continue to be offered at many CVS and other pharmacy locations as well as at Star Market in-store pharmacies. Locations may be found at https://vaxfinder.mass.gov.

More testing information is available at www.cambridgema.gov/covid19/testing and additional vaccine information may be found at www.cambridgema.gov/covid19/vaccine.