Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sedalia, MO

Sedalia Police Reports For June 23, 2021

By Rebehka Moreland
Posted by 
KIX 105.7
KIX 105.7
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Tuesday evening, Officers responded to the area of West 5th Street and South Grand Avenue for a female screaming. After an investigation, the female was located in the 500 block of South Grand Avenue. She was intoxicated and it was determined that her screaming was not due to an assault or crime against her. She was given a warning for peace disturbance. While Officers were outside, the female threw a hammer through the window at them in an apparent attempt to cause serious physical injury. Allison Marie Wood, 33, of Sedalia, was placed under arrest, transported to the hospital for a fit for confinement check, and then to the Pettis County Jail to be booked in on a 24 hour hold. Charges are being requested for Assault in the 1st Degree on Law Enforcement, Armed Criminal Action, and Property Damage in the 2nd Degree.

kxkx.com
Community Policy
KIX 105.7

KIX 105.7

Sedalia, MO
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
627K+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
Sedalia, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sedalia Police Reports#Armed Criminal Action#The Police Station#Found Property
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Sedalia, MOPosted by
KIX 105.7

Hit-and-run Suspect Arrested on Numerous Charges

On Wednesday morning, Sedalia Police responded to the intersection of North Ohio Avenue and East Cooper Street in regard to a hit and run. Upon arrival, Officers found that a vehicle had taken out a utility pole on the southeast portion of the intersection. Parts to the suspect vehicle were recovered at the scene.
Sedalia, MOPosted by
KIX 105.7

Burglary & Assault Suspect Arrested by Sedalia Police

Early Saturday morning, Sedalia Police were dispatched to the 400 block of East 7th Street for a report of a disturbance. Contact was made with multiple subjects. One victim stated that the suspect had pushed her back and entered her residence unlawfully. The victim stated the suspect began grabbing another victim, whom the suspect was in a domestic relationship with. He began pulling and pushing on her, trying to get her to leave with him.
Sedalia, MOPosted by
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Police Arrest Man Wanted for Felony Tampering

On Friday evening, Sedalia Police performed a traffic stop on a gray Volkswagen minivan as the vehicle did not have lights on in the rain. The vehicle was also speeding in the area of Winchester Drive and West 10th Street. The traffic stop took place in that same general area. The driver fled on foot from the vehicle.
Sedalia, MOPosted by
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Police Arrest Alleged Drug Trafficking Suspect

On Monday, June 28, at approximately 7:21 p.m., a traffic stop was initiated on a vehicle in the 3400 block of W. Broadway Blvd. for a registration violation. At the time of the stop, the driver fled from the vehicle on foot, into the parking lot of Motel 6, 3402 W. Broadway Blvd. The male suspect was taken into custody a short distance away without incident.
Missouri StatePosted by
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Woman Injured in Three-car Pileup

A Sedalia woman was injured in a three-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2017 Subaru Outback, driven by 33-year-old Roderick W. Bollinger of Sedalia, was on Route Y at 9:40 a.m., when he slowed to make a left turn onto Quisenberry Road. A westbound 2002 Toyota Camry, driven by 20-year-old Isaiah E. Owens of Sedalia, diverted his attention from the roadway and struck the Camry. After impact, a westbound 2019 Honda Civic, driven by 78-year-old Katherine Anders of Sedalia, struck the Subaru.
Pettis County, MOPosted by
KIX 105.7

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for June 29, 2021

This is a compilation of reports released by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office:. On Sunday, June 27, Pettis County Deputies responded to the 400 block of South Myrtle in La Monte for a domestic disturbance. Bryan Rodriguez was arrested for domestic assault and transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was placed on a 24-hour hold, pending charges.
Sedalia, MOPosted by
KIX 105.7

Drug Trafficking Suspect Arrested After Foot Chase

On Monday evening, Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Motel 6, 3402 West Broadway Boulevard, for a license violation. The driver of the vehicle fled on foot and was arrested after a brief foot pursuit. A search of the vehicle resulted in the finding...
Missouri StatePosted by
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Teen Injured in Henry County Crash

A Sedalia teen was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday morning in Henry County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a northbound 2006 Chevy, driven by a 17-year-old female from Sedalia, was on Route C, one mile east of Missouri 7 at 9:40 a.m., when vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway. The driver then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to swerve to the center of the roadway and strike a southbound 2011 Ford, driven by 44-year-old Luke Jennings of Green Ridge. Both vehicles came to rest off the roadway.
Missouri StatePosted by
KIX 105.7

Jail Inmate Laird Taken Into Custody In Ozark County

The DOC inmate who escaped from work release while on the Missouri State Fairgrounds, was apprehended in Ozark County Saturday evening. The Ozark County/Douglas County Multijuristictional Task Force Team searched for four days, around the clock, to locate and apprehend 44-year-old Jason Laird after his escape from the Missouri Department of Corrections on Tuesday afternoon.
Sedalia, MOPosted by
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Police Arrest Man Eating Stolen Cheerios & Beer

A theft was reported at Casey's General Store, 3050 South Limit Avenue, on Sunday evening. The suspect was located a short distance away, eating stolen Cheerios and holding the six pack of beer. The suspect was told to leave the property prior to the theft occurring, according to the report.
Platte County, MOPosted by
KIX 105.7

Longtime MoDOT Worker Killed on Route 273 in Platte County

Lloyd Crawford, a longtime Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance worker in the Kansas City District, died early today in the line of duty. The incident occurred on northbound Route 273 at the intersection of Route 371 in Platte County. Crawford, 61, was performing flooding emergency work in Tracy. The Missouri...
Missouri StatePosted by
KIX 105.7

Warsaw Man Injured in Benton County Collision with Kenworth

A Warsaw man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Friday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2007 Kenworth was on US 65, south of Mt. Olivet at 2:22 p.m., when it slowed to make a right turn. A southbound 2004 Ford F-150, driven by 41-year-old Andrew S. Ehlers of Warsaw, began skidding, ran off the right side of the roadway and struck the side of the Kenworth, driven by 45-year-old Wesley L. Segar of Edwards.
Pettis County, MOPosted by
KIX 105.7

Driver of Stolen Vehicle Arrested

Early Thursday morning, Officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of West 32nd Street and Erika Avenue for no registration displayed. Upon contact with the driver, he refused to get out of the vehicle and fled from the stop. The vehicle was not pursued by Officers.
Pettis County, MOPosted by
KIX 105.7

DOC Escapee May Have Stolen State Truck

UPDATE: From Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders: "Not to cause greater alarm, but we just took a walk-in report of a stolen firearm left in a vehicle overnight in Hunters Ridge. We cannot discount that our escapee is now armed. It is a Bond Arms Rowdy .45-.410 over under handgun. Stay alert. He’s likely not in Pettis, but we will continue vigilance."
Missouri StatePosted by
KIX 105.7

Clark Woman Killed in Boone County Crash

A Clark woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday morning in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 20003 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 88-year-old Betty J. Smith of Clark, Mo., attempted to cross the southbound lanes of US 63 at Route CC at 11:30 a.m., and pulled into the path of a southbound 1995 Kenworth W900.
Missouri StatePosted by
KIX 105.7

Versailles Woman Injured After Hyundai Strikes Tree

A Versailles woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday evening in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2006 Hyundai Azera, driven by 28-year-old Hailee J. Fretueg, of Versailles, was on Route TT, one mile north of Missouri 5 at 7:18 p.m., when she failed to negotiate a curve, and the vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.
Missouri StatePosted by
KIX 105.7

Three Holden Teens Injured When Jeep Overturns

Three teens were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2004 Jeep, driven by a 16-year-old female from Holden, was on Missouri 58, at SW 1451 Road (West of Holden) at 5:50 p.m., when the Jeep traveled off the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its top, and ejecting a 17-year-old female occupant from Holden.
Missouri StatePosted by
KIX 105.7

Warsaw Teen Injured in Rear-End Collision

A Warsaw teenager was injured in a rear-end collision that occurred Monday afternoon in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2020 Toyota Sequoia, driven by 18-year-old Audrey A. Ferrell of Topeka Kansas, was on Missouri 7 at Cold Springs Avenue at 3:50 p.m., when she slowed for traffic congestion and was struck from the rear by a southbound 2002 Lincoln LS, driven by a 16-year-old female from Warsaw.
Missouri StatePosted by
KIX 105.7

DOC Inmate Escapes From Work Release at Mo State Fairgrounds

UPDATE: DOC has called off their search. Their dogs led us to West Country Club Estates where a perimeter was set up by PCSO, SPD, and MSHP. SPD utilized their drone to assist the literal army of DOC officers. Unfortunately, after hours of searching, the individual was not located. Remain vigilant, lock your doors, get your guns out of your vehicles if you are one to leave them in there, and call 911 if you become alarmed or have information. We will continue working this on our end first thing in the morning. Deputies have been instructed to conduct extra patrols in potential areas, according to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders.