Presidential Election

‘Luck’ didn’t win Biden the presidency. Party solidarity did.

By Seth Masket
Washington Post
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe title of a new book, “Lucky: How Joe Biden Barely Won the Presidency,” by the journalists Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes, sums up its thesis concisely: Biden is essentially president by accident. Allen and Parnes write, “All along the way, Biden caught breaks — at the Iowa caucuses, in the pivotal South Carolina primary, and from an incumbent president who mishandled the major crisis he faced.” In a piece published shortly after Biden’s victory last fall, Politico’s Michael Kruse sounded a similar note, observing that Biden had been “barely alive” as he entered the South Carolina primary — “soundly trounced in Iowa, roundly rebuffed in New Hampshire, a distant second in Nevada. Then, on the last day of February, he won in South Carolina. And his luck changed. And luck matters.”

