Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Daily Log 6.22.2021

Posted by 
Cambridge, Massachusetts
Cambridge, Massachusetts
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d2Kwm_0ad0sBHs00

Cambridge Police Daily Log: June 22nd, 2021

Type #

Date & Time

Info

06/22/202108:30

INCIDENT 21004363

BY-LAW OR ORDINANCE VIOLATION DRINKING OR POSSESSI

PEARL

Cambridge Police arrested Daniel Gannon, 66, 240 Albany Street in Cambridge, for Drinking in Public. Gannon was observed by Cambridge Police drinking from a bottle of alcohol while sitting on a public bench.

06/22/202109:16

INCIDENT 21004364

TOOLS, LARCENY OF CONSTRUCTION C266 S27

WATER ST

An employee of a Connecticut construction company reported the theft of company equipment from a work site at Water Street.

06/22/202109:20

INCIDENT 21004365

A&B C265 S13A

MT AUBURN ST

A resident of Cambridge will be summonsed for the charge of Assault and Battery after punching a security guard.

06/22/202109:47

INCIDENT 21004366

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

GREEN ST

A resident of Boston parked her personal motor vehicle in a City of Cambridge owned parking lot that is located on Green Street. A suspect attempted to exit the parking garage with her vehicle and engaged in a verbal argument with the parking lot attendants upon her exit. This suspect refused to pay her $4 parking fee and fled the parking garage in her vehicle without paying that fee.

06/22/202110:55

INCIDENT 21004367

MISCELLANEOUS STATUTORY VIOLATION

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

A church located on the 1900 block of Mass Ave contacted the Cambridge Police to seek assistance with a problem they were having with individuals who are homeless and camping around the church, using drugs and leaving behind garbage.

06/22/202110:56

INCIDENT 21004368

MISC. REPORT TYPE

VASSAR ST

A complaint regarding homeless activity and the possible theft of electricity was forwarded to the Cambridge Police.

06/22/202111:50

INCIDENT 21004370

IDENTITY FRAUD

COLUMBIA ST

A resident of Columbia Street reported that he was made aware that an unknown person(s) was using his identity without his permission in attempts to secure housing and other valuables in the Dallas, TX area.

06/22/202113:50

INCIDENT 21004371

MOTOR VEH, MALICIOUS DAMAGE TO C266 S28

CAMBRIDGEPARK DR

A Cambridgepark Drive resident contacted the Cambridge Police to report motor vehicle vandalism. One of the tires to her motor vehicle was slashed.

06/22/202114:41

INCIDENT 21004373

CAMBRIDGE ST

A Cambridge resident reported an incident regarding identity theft. An unknown suspect opened a Verizon account using his personal information in October 2020. The account was opened in New York and has run up charges in the amount of $1,091.

06/22/202114:58

INCIDENT 21004375

THIRD ST

A Cambridge resident reported an incident regarding identity theft. She received a call from a male claiming to be with the Social Security Administration earlier today. He was able to persuade her to divulge personal and banking information to him as part of her application to obtain as Social Security Number. She did realize it was a scam and stated that she has not lost any money.

06/22/202115:06

INCIDENT 21004376

LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20

CAMBRIDGE PKWY

A Newtonville resident reported a bicycle theft. A suspect entered a parking garage where the victim works on Cambridge Parkway and stole his road bike just after 5:30 p.m. The bike was an older model with an estimated value of $200.

06/22/202115:56

INCIDENT 21004377

BANKS ST

A Cambridge resident reported an incident regarding identity theft. A suspect opened a Florida Toll-Pass account using his personal information sometime in May 2021.

06/22/202117:22

INCIDENT 21004378

TRESPASS WITH MOTOR VEHICLE C266 S121A

NORFOLK ST

A Cambridge resident from the 100 block of Norfolk Street reported that an unauthorized vehicle was on their property doing doughnuts in the parking lot causing skid marks and dangerous driving conditions.

06/22/202117:50

INCIDENT 21004379

ASSAULT W/DANGEROUS WEAPON C265 S15B

WALDEN SQUARE RD

Cambridge Police responded in the area of Walden Square Road for a disturbance.

06/22/202117:51

INCIDENT 21004380

LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20

WHITE ST

Cambridge Police responded to a Porter Square business for a report of a larceny from a building.

06/22/202118:17

INCIDENT 21004382

GREEN ST

A motorist called to report a man was being assaulted by three to four people in the area of Central Square. The victim, who did not require a medical transport, was located shortly afterwards. In a follow-up investigation, two of the suspects were stopped and identified by Officers.

06/22/202118:40

INCIDENT 21004383

MISC. REPORT TYPE

CHURCHILL AVE

A Cambridge resident reported that an unknown person left a note on her apartment door.

06/22/202121:01

INCIDENT 21004387

NUMBER PLATE VIOLATION * C90 S6

ALEWIFE BROOK PKWY

Natnael Zemene, 23, 2440 Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge, was arrested on Alewife Brook Parkway following a motor vehicle stop and is being charged with the following crimes: No Rear Plate Light, Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Firearm or Ammunition without an FID Card, and Carrying a Loaded Firearm Without a License.

06/22/202121:43

INCIDENT 21004388

USE MV WITHOUT AUTHORITY C90 S24

HARVARD ST

A Cambridge resident of Harvard Street reported they gave access to their moped to a known individual who is refusing to return it.

06/22/202122:05

INCIDENT 21004389

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police responded to a local business establishment on Massachusetts Avenue for a past larceny report.

Community Policy
Cambridge, Massachusetts

Cambridge, Massachusetts

5
Followers
285
Post
121
Views
ABOUT

Cambridge is a city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, and part of the Boston metropolitan area as a major suburb of Boston. As of July 2019, it was the fifth most populous city in the state, behind Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and Lowell. According to the 2010 Census, the city's population was 105,162.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Boston#Camping#The Cambridge Police#Vassar St#Social Security Number#C90
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Verizon
Related
New Ulm, MNJournal

Police Logs

• Received a theft report at Walmart Supercenter, 1720 Westridge Rd., at 7:39 p.m. June 23. A shopper said they left a wallet in a shopping cart in the store parking lot. When they returned to the shopping cart, $140 in cash was missing from the wallet. A report was done for documentation.
Alfalfa County, OKalvareviewcourier.com

Alfalfa County Communication logs

3:40 a.m. – Officer needed for a welfare check on an elderly man who had been driving around a long time and was lost at the Jiffy Trip. 8:26 a.m. – Report of an animal complaint. 11:18 a.m. – Caller advised of a dog with a chicken in its mouth....
Lowell, MALowell Sun

Arrest log

— Elias Sar, 29, 1 Woodbine Place; warrant (probation violation for rape of child). — Gicliff Rodriguez, 19, 62 Jackson St., Haverhill; operating motor vehicle without license, failure to display plate. — Shamel Nelson, 28, 67 Dorchester St., No. 1, Lawrence; assault and battery. — Sarith Kong, 27, 58 Midland...
Eunice, LAEunice News

Eunice Police Log reports

The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. June 21 05:28 Report of a suspicious vehicle near St. Mary near by the back of the hospital. 08:02 Lobby complaint in reference to harassment. 09:09 Report of damage at junk yard on Dresser Loop. 09:10 Report of two trailers broken into in the area of N. 2nd and Magnolia. 09:16 Suspicious subject digging in trash in…
Brooklyn, NYtalesbuzz.com

NYPD reviewing arrest of double-parked NYC driver

The NYPD is reviewing a video that’s emerged showing an NYPD officer and a double-parked driver scuffling in Brooklyn — before the man is ultimately arrested. The caught-on-camera encounter unfolded June 13 near Fourth Avenue and 48th Street in Sunset Park where police said officers were clearing the street of double-parked cars from an unpermitted street fair.
Public Safetycambridgema.gov

Daily Log 6.20.2021

Units responded for the report of an assault in progress. Cambridge Police arrested Kassy Depina, 24, 2 Putnam Gardens in Cambridge, for using a false identification and stolen credit cards not personally belonging to him to purchase gift cards at a White Street pharmacy as well as being in possession of stolen credit cards. Depina was also charged with Assault and Battery on a Police Officer while trying to flee the scene. Depina is also being charged with resisting arrest.
Public Safetycambridgema.gov

Daily Log 6.21.2021

An employee reported that a sculpture had graffiti spray painted on it on 6/7/21 and again on 6/11/21 in Front Park. A resident of Cambridge wanted to report identity theft. A resident of Cambridge reports that she received a letter from a bank informing her that a credit card account was fraudulently opened in her name.
Public Safetycambridgema.gov

Daily Log 6.24.2021

Cambridge Police conducted a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Windsor Street and Broadway Street. As a result, a resident of Boston will be summonsed for Defective Equipment and Revoked Registration. 06/24/202106:49. INCIDENT 21004423. B&E NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16. PEMBERTON ST. A resident of Pemberton reported his front...