Daily Log 6.22.2021

Cambridge Police Daily Log: June 22nd, 2021

Type #

Date & Time

Info

06/22/202108:30

INCIDENT 21004363

BY-LAW OR ORDINANCE VIOLATION DRINKING OR POSSESSI

PEARL

Cambridge Police arrested Daniel Gannon, 66, 240 Albany Street in Cambridge, for Drinking in Public. Gannon was observed by Cambridge Police drinking from a bottle of alcohol while sitting on a public bench.

06/22/202109:16

INCIDENT 21004364

TOOLS, LARCENY OF CONSTRUCTION C266 S27

WATER ST

An employee of a Connecticut construction company reported the theft of company equipment from a work site at Water Street.

06/22/202109:20

INCIDENT 21004365

A&B C265 S13A

MT AUBURN ST

A resident of Cambridge will be summonsed for the charge of Assault and Battery after punching a security guard.

06/22/202109:47

INCIDENT 21004366

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

GREEN ST

A resident of Boston parked her personal motor vehicle in a City of Cambridge owned parking lot that is located on Green Street. A suspect attempted to exit the parking garage with her vehicle and engaged in a verbal argument with the parking lot attendants upon her exit. This suspect refused to pay her $4 parking fee and fled the parking garage in her vehicle without paying that fee.

06/22/202110:55

INCIDENT 21004367

MISCELLANEOUS STATUTORY VIOLATION

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

A church located on the 1900 block of Mass Ave contacted the Cambridge Police to seek assistance with a problem they were having with individuals who are homeless and camping around the church, using drugs and leaving behind garbage.

06/22/202110:56

INCIDENT 21004368

MISC. REPORT TYPE

VASSAR ST

A complaint regarding homeless activity and the possible theft of electricity was forwarded to the Cambridge Police.

06/22/202111:50

INCIDENT 21004370

IDENTITY FRAUD

COLUMBIA ST

A resident of Columbia Street reported that he was made aware that an unknown person(s) was using his identity without his permission in attempts to secure housing and other valuables in the Dallas, TX area.

06/22/202113:50

INCIDENT 21004371

MOTOR VEH, MALICIOUS DAMAGE TO C266 S28

CAMBRIDGEPARK DR

A Cambridgepark Drive resident contacted the Cambridge Police to report motor vehicle vandalism. One of the tires to her motor vehicle was slashed.

06/22/202114:41

INCIDENT 21004373

CAMBRIDGE ST

A Cambridge resident reported an incident regarding identity theft. An unknown suspect opened a Verizon account using his personal information in October 2020. The account was opened in New York and has run up charges in the amount of $1,091.

06/22/202114:58

INCIDENT 21004375

THIRD ST

A Cambridge resident reported an incident regarding identity theft. She received a call from a male claiming to be with the Social Security Administration earlier today. He was able to persuade her to divulge personal and banking information to him as part of her application to obtain as Social Security Number. She did realize it was a scam and stated that she has not lost any money.

06/22/202115:06

INCIDENT 21004376

LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20

CAMBRIDGE PKWY

A Newtonville resident reported a bicycle theft. A suspect entered a parking garage where the victim works on Cambridge Parkway and stole his road bike just after 5:30 p.m. The bike was an older model with an estimated value of $200.

06/22/202115:56

INCIDENT 21004377

BANKS ST

A Cambridge resident reported an incident regarding identity theft. A suspect opened a Florida Toll-Pass account using his personal information sometime in May 2021.

06/22/202117:22

INCIDENT 21004378

TRESPASS WITH MOTOR VEHICLE C266 S121A

NORFOLK ST

A Cambridge resident from the 100 block of Norfolk Street reported that an unauthorized vehicle was on their property doing doughnuts in the parking lot causing skid marks and dangerous driving conditions.

06/22/202117:50

INCIDENT 21004379

ASSAULT W/DANGEROUS WEAPON C265 S15B

WALDEN SQUARE RD

Cambridge Police responded in the area of Walden Square Road for a disturbance.

06/22/202117:51

INCIDENT 21004380

LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20

WHITE ST

Cambridge Police responded to a Porter Square business for a report of a larceny from a building.

06/22/202118:17

INCIDENT 21004382

GREEN ST

A motorist called to report a man was being assaulted by three to four people in the area of Central Square. The victim, who did not require a medical transport, was located shortly afterwards. In a follow-up investigation, two of the suspects were stopped and identified by Officers.

06/22/202118:40

INCIDENT 21004383

MISC. REPORT TYPE

CHURCHILL AVE

A Cambridge resident reported that an unknown person left a note on her apartment door.

06/22/202121:01

INCIDENT 21004387

NUMBER PLATE VIOLATION * C90 S6

ALEWIFE BROOK PKWY

Natnael Zemene, 23, 2440 Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge, was arrested on Alewife Brook Parkway following a motor vehicle stop and is being charged with the following crimes: No Rear Plate Light, Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Firearm or Ammunition without an FID Card, and Carrying a Loaded Firearm Without a License.

06/22/202121:43

INCIDENT 21004388

USE MV WITHOUT AUTHORITY C90 S24

HARVARD ST

A Cambridge resident of Harvard Street reported they gave access to their moped to a known individual who is refusing to return it.

06/22/202122:05

INCIDENT 21004389

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police responded to a local business establishment on Massachusetts Avenue for a past larceny report.