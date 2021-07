“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing.” (Romans 15:13) We would all like happiness. But the meaning or reason for that happiness is very important. William Barclay points this out in his commentary on the Beatitudes; he writes, “The word ‘blessed’ which is used in each of the beatitudes is a very special word. It is the Greek word ‘makarios’. ‘Makarios’ is the word which specifically describes the gods. In Christianity, there is a godlike joy. … Makarios, then, describes the joy which has its secret within itself, that joy which is serene and untouchable, self-contained, that joy which is completely independent of all chances and the changes of life. The English word ‘happiness gives its own case away. It contains the root ‘hap’ which means ‘chance.’ Human happiness is something which is dependent on the chances and changes of life, which life may give and which life may also destroy.”