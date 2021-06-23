Cancel
Colorado State

Exceptional Black Students from Colorado Receive $2.44 Million in Sachs Foundation Scholarships

By eSchool News Staff
eSchool Online
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June23, 2021 — The Sachs Foundation, an organization that has provided college scholarships to Black Coloradans since 1931, announced today that it has awarded $2.44 million in scholarships to talented Black students from the Centennial State over the past year. With funding from the Foundation, Black Coloradans are pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees from prestigious institutions nationwide, including Cornell, Harvard, MIT, Stanford and Yale, with about 20% attending prominent historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) like Howard University.

www.eschoolnews.com
