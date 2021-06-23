Cancel
Fort Myers, FL

Two people arrested after shooting on Franklin Street in Fort Myers

By Erin O'Brien
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 10 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two people were arrested after gunshots rang out near Franklin Street in Fort Myers on Tuesday, officials said.

Atiana Gil

The Fort Myers Police Department confirmed Atiana Gil and Lesley Skinner were both arrested in connection to the shooting.

Lesley Skinner

Shots were fired, but no injuries have been reported, FMPD officers said.

Gil was arrested for drug possession, a weapon offense, aggravated assault, carrying a concealed weapon without a license, and firing a weapon, FMPD confirmed.

Skinner was arrested for violating conditions of her release related to a domestic violence case.

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

