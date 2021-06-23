Two people arrested after shooting on Franklin Street in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two people were arrested after gunshots rang out near Franklin Street in Fort Myers on Tuesday, officials said.

Atiana Gil

The Fort Myers Police Department confirmed Atiana Gil and Lesley Skinner were both arrested in connection to the shooting.

Lesley Skinner

Shots were fired, but no injuries have been reported, FMPD officers said.

Gil was arrested for drug possession, a weapon offense, aggravated assault, carrying a concealed weapon without a license, and firing a weapon, FMPD confirmed.

Skinner was arrested for violating conditions of her release related to a domestic violence case.