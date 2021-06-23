Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Faith When You’re Frustrated with God

By Jennifer A. Frey
wordonfire.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends, in our Gospel today, we find two stories tensely intertwined—and both contain great suffering and great healing. Through this passage, we are reminded that even in the midst of confusion and frustration with God, we are called to trust in the Lord and his timing. Psalm – Psalm 30:2-13.

www.wordonfire.org
Community Policy
View All 18 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faith#God
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religionrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

ELDER: God intends for us to be fruitful

Recently my son became a father for the first time. It’s wonderful to get to see him experience the joys of fatherhood now. This newest grandchild actually made his arrival in the world on my and my wife’s 40th wedding anniversary. He was the best present we could have received for the occasion. As we celebrated with the rest of our children, grandkids and family, it was a reminder of how the Lord has blessed us and how our union as husband and wife those many years ago has born much fruit.
Religiondonaldsonvillechief.com

By His Grace: When nothing else would do

“Satisfy us in the morning with your unfailing love, that we may sing for joy and be glad all our days.”. As I sat by the water, reflecting on the good ness of the God, I was reminded of a praise and worship tune a dear friend had suggested, written by Bethel Music’s Cody Carnes - “Nothing Else.” I began a YouTube search. All I could do after the conclusion of the song is raise my hands in praise.
Religioninspiringtips.com

10 Obvious Signs God Wants You to be Single

Many Christians wonder how to know if God’s will for them is to get married or just enjoy singlehood. Or they are confused whether which one can glorify God more. God values marriage (Ephesians 5:22-23), and He has intended most people to marry to build a family and populate the earth. Thus, godly marriage is glorifying to Him.
Religionnewswatchman.com

God desires to heal and restore

Can God heal us? Of course! We do not need to speculate or wonder about His ability to provide miracles and bring restoration even in the most difficult situations. Jeremiah 17:14 says, “Heal me, O Lord, and I shall be healed. Save me, and I shall be saved: for Thou art my praise.” Whatever the case, we can believe and know without a doubt that our heavenly Father desires to help us in our time of need whatever it might be, and yet, we look around and notice that many have not received their answer. When we begin to investigate the truth about healing and miracles, it does not take long to discover this is a complicated subject that includes conditions that must be taken into consideration. I realize that some people do not believe in the blood covenant of Christ or the gifts of the Spirit found in I Corinthians chapter 12 or that Jesus is still providing miracles today, but what are we to do with verses like Mark 16:17-18, and James 5:14-15 just to name a few? Old and New Testament scriptures such as these are relevant today the same as every command and promise of God.
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

The steadfast love of God has not changed

Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers. There have been many changes with which we have had to cope this past year. One thing has not changed: the steadfast love of God!. You can apply this...
ReligionDesiring God

When Doubt Eclipses Faith

In story after story, book after book, the Bible reminds us that no one is immune from deep, disorienting spiritual wrestlings. It’s a testament to the Bible’s unvarnished honesty, a reason we find it intuitively trustworthy, that it records the most earnest pursuers of God — the most prayerful, the most diligent, the most theologically educated — experiencing extended seasons of spiritual darkness, disturbing doubts, and even faith crises.
ReligionBelief.Net

How Can the Church Welcome People With Anxiety?

Many of us say we are ready to welcome new people to church and ready for growth, but the reality is we are not committed to doing the work. Sometimes, it’s a fear of change, but it can also be an issue of not being equipped to welcome people struggling with battles that we don’t know or understand. One of the big signs that a church is not welcoming is when they have given up on investing in new people. When churches close themselves off or become about personal preferences, they have lost sight of the mission. Luke 9:11 says, “When the crowds learned of Him, they followed Him, and He welcomed them and spoke to them of the kingdom of God and cured those who needed healing.” If we are Christians called to follow Jesus’ example, we should be welcoming as He is here. In this instance, Jesus treated the crowds with kindness by not only healing but also welcoming them. When we welcome new people to our church, it’s more than just saying “hello.” We are invited to find ways to bless them. Here are five ways the church can welcome people with anxiety.
ReligionKenai Peninsula Clarion

Minister’s Message: Seeing God’s light on the longest day

The summer solstice for the Northern Hemisphere is only a few days away. June 20 is the longest day of the year. The most daylight is its claim to fame. Thankfully we are in the season of daylight. The opposite solstice, Dec. 21, is a lengthy time away yet. Its darkness is more bearable with all the colorful Christmas lights shining brightly.
Religionkentuckytoday.com

FIRST-PERSON: Search me oh God

Airport security always makes me nervous. I want everybody else to go through it; I just don’t like being in the thick of it. A rule follower to the core, I always do my best to adhere to all restrictions and signage. Still my knees are practically knocking as I go through each zone. I look very guilty of something.
Cherokee, NCtheonefeather.com

SPEAKING OF FAITH: God has our hand

(Transcribed by Myra Colgate) Read Psalm 37:23-33. Ephesians 2:10. Jeremiah 33:3-11 We must connect to what Jesus is doing and we will do well. Peter got out of the boat and walked on the water. God had his hand even though he began to be distracted by the storm and began to sink. Jesus, with His right hand, held him. Wherever Jesus is, there is safety. Answers are in the Church. You can also be an answer.
Religionministrymatters.com

Faith and power

Most people I know have been affected by addiction in one way or another. A few are still actively drinking or using. A larger number are in recovery. Almost everybody else has a story about a struggling relative, friend, neighbor, or coworker. The pathway to recovery, as well as the...
Pendleton, INpendletontimespost.com

God at work

Then Absalom and all the men of Israel said, “Hushai’s advice is better than Ahithophel’s.” For the Lord had determined to defeat the counsel of Ahithophel, which really was the better plan, so that he could bring disaster upon Absalom!. — II Samuel 17. I used to think that summer...
ReligionSand Mountain Reporter

FAITH: Checking your faith in the mirror of God's word

It would be amazing if we could check the mirror to see how our faith is looking. You know, what if we could spin around and see if it’s too small…that we may need a bigger size?. Unfortunately, my mirror view in the morning doesn’t give me an adequate inventory...
Religionsoutheastoutlook.org

Sam Reader believes God prepared him to teach Man Challenge

Sam Reader believes being a pharmacist prepared him to study and share God’s Word. “Early on my dad taught me to memorize Scripture and value God’s Word,” said Reader, 32. “It wasn’t until later that I learned how to use it. Pharmacy definitely taught me how to study things because in pharmacy, you can’t just memorize this drug fixes that problem. You have to fully understand what causes that problem and fully understand how this drug works so that you know which drug works best for which person to fix what problem.”
Religionbahaiteachings.org

Oh God, Show Me a Sign!

When I was a little girl, feeling lost or confused, I would talk to God and ask for a sign to show me everything was going to be okay. As I got older, I put that silliness away for the most part. But superstitions aside, I do still believe that God can speak to us through signs that are meaningful to us. Synchronicities and coincidences at just the right time can support and confirm us. But what about asking for signs like I did as a child? Two unique circumstances taught me valuable lessons.
Religionclaytodayonline.com

Faith Walk: Give God the Glory

We all have God-given gifts and abilities, but we choose whether to recognize the giver of those gifts or not. It’s always inspiring to see others give the glory to God, especially when they are accomplishing big things in life. Many times, those kinds of accomplishments get into people’s heads and make them prideful or even arrogant. It’s encouraging and inspiring to see people of influence in their respective fields give God the glory for the realization of their goals.
Religionsjnewsonline.com

Pastoral Commentary: Hometown or not, be open to what God has to say

Many of you reading this grew up in one spot. You know your hometown better than any place on earth. You know everyone and how they’re connected to the next person you meet and how that person is connected to the mayor from the 1970s. You’ve heard Harry at the local café tell the same story a hundred times. You smile and laugh at the appropriate times but pay little attention. Why should you? You could tell it better than Harry by now.
Religionthegregorian.org

This Sunday, Jesus Bets We’ll Be Like Him; the Devil Bets We Won’t

Death is the ultimate mockery of God, and Jesus is the ultimate answer to the devil in the readings for the 13th Sunday of Ordinary Time Year B. Jesus cures two different people in the Gospel this Sunday after seeing their humility and faith. This Sunday’s Gospel story takes place...