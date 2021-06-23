Space Jam: A New Legacy is getting a retro beat ’em up and 3 Xbox Series X/S controllers

There are indeed a lot of free gaming consoles right now on the Epic Games Store, PlayStation Plus, and Xbox Games With Gold. June 2021 has its own set of free games to enjoy, with the Epic Games Stores combining separate free titles. Right now, PS Paying subscribers might even get one PS5 game and two PS4 games for free. Additionally, Xbox Live Gold subscribers have access to three titles. Each month, new free games are available for download on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. These “free” games on PlayStation and Xbox are essentially extras that players were given as part of their PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold membership.