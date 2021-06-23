Cancel
Space Jam: A New Legacy is getting a retro beat ’em up and 3 Xbox Series X/S controllers

videogameschronicle.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy movie is going to be accompanied by a free-to-play game and three new Xbox Series X/S controllers. Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game is a retro-style beat ’em up developed by Digital Eclipse, typically known as the studio behind retro compilations such as the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Mega Man Legacy Collection and The Disney Afternoon Collection.

www.videogameschronicle.com
