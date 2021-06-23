Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Long covid: Do I have it, how long will it last and can we treat it?

By Michael Le Page
New Scientist
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORE than a million people in the UK are living with long covid, according to the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS). And while global figures vary, it is thought that about 14 per cent of people who catch covid-19 end up with lasting symptoms – which is some 25 million people worldwide. This could be a big underestimate, though, because less than 10 per cent of infections are thought to be detected, so the true figure could be nearer 250 million.

www.newscientist.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
Related
HomelessThe Guardian

‘Our town centres were dying long before the virus came’

The pandemic’s devastating impact on Tameside, Greater Manchester, might not be visible from a walk along Ashton-under-Lyne’s high street but, in Lee Walker’s opinion, the effect of decades of underinvestment is starting to show. When asked about the causes of health and social inequality in Tameside, he gesticulates at the...
Public HealthNew Scientist

Long covid: We have ignored post-viral syndromes for too long

IN JUNE last year, we first reported in detail on the “strange and debilitating” coronavirus symptoms that were crippling some people’s health for months after infection. Long covid, as we now know it, is indeed strange and mysterious in many ways, as we report on page 10. But it isn’t...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Why has the Delta variant spread so quickly in UK?

The Delta variant of the virus causing Covid-19 has caused infections to spike in the UK once more, preventing the planned relaxation of lockdown in England. But is it really faring worse than other countries?. Where is the Delta variant?. Labs around the world that analyse the virus's genetic material...
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

What do we know about long Covid?

New research suggests more than two million people in England have suffered symptoms of long Covid. Long Covid, also known as post-Covid syndrome, is used to describe the effects of the virus that continue for weeks or months beyond the initial illness. – What are the symptoms?. The most recent...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Could a third wave of Covid be more serious than UK’s first two?

Summer has nearly arrived and the UK is beginning to unlock from coronavirus restrictions, with a full lifting still on the cards in England on 21 June. Yet the spectre of the Delta variant is casting an ominous shadow, with concerns it could fuel a third wave. So just how serious could the next peak be – and could it be more serious than Britain’s first two waves?
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Ministers are on track for Freedom Day on July 19 as health officials say data is 'very, very positive' despite finding six cases of the Lambda variant from Peru

Ministers are on track to lift restrictions on July 19 as health officials say the data is 'very, very positive', the Daily Mail understands. Although hopes of Freedom Day being brought forward to July 5 are set to be dashed on Monday, there is growing optimism about the figures and the fact there has been no measurable rise in hospital admissions, despite a sustained increase in infections.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

Almost half a million Brits have been suffering from long COVID since last summer

Most recent data shows that nearly one million people in the UK have been battling with long COVID. Defined as a form of the virus in which symptoms last for more than four weeks after infection, around 385,000 people have reported suffering from persistent symptoms from last summer. Two-thirds of those struggling with the prolonged symptoms say their ability to carry out everyday tasks has been severely restricted.
Public Healthkentlive.news

Expert hopes we can now have a 'flu relationship' with Covid

A leading pandemic expert who advises the Government has said he hopes that we can have more of a “flu relationship with Covid” as as we move into the autumn. Dr Mike Tildesley, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling, which provides modelling evidence to the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), made the comment when was asked about the importance of personal responsibility and the lack of social distancing among football fans.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Keep ‘sensible’ Covid rules after 19 July, say doctors

Leading doctors from the British Medical Association (BMA) are urging the government to keep some measures in place after 19 July in England to restrict the spread of coronavirus amid an “alarming” rise in cases.The association warned that maintaining some protective measures was “crucial” to halt the spread of the coronavirus delta variant, which accounts for approximately 95 per cent of confirmed cases across the UK.The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that about one in 260 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week to 26 June – up from one in...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid UK news: Winter lockdown possible says top PHE expert as thousands of over-18s queue for vaccine

Further lockdowns could be necessary this winter, an expert has warned, as thousands more over-18s queue outside vaccine centres.Dr Susan Hopkins, director for Covid-19 at Public Health England, told The Andrew Marr Show: “We may have to do further lockdowns this winter, I can't predict the future – it really depends on whether the hospitals start to become overwhelmed at some point.”However, she stressed that people wouldn’t normally be put into lockdown for severe cases of influenza – and that the country needs to move to a situation where people can “live with this”.The scientist’s comments came as thousands...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Work from home when you're ill, avoid others if you've got a cough and keep washing your hands regularly: The Covid habits the NHS' top doctor wants people to follow after July 19

People should still follow basic Covid precautions when the bulk of lockdown curbs are lifted this month, Britain's top doctor insisted today. Professor Stephen Powis, NHS England's national medical director, said he hoped to see good 'habits' learned during the pandemic stick around as the country learns to live with the virus.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Double-jabbed UK tourists could skip amber-list quarantine under proposals

British travellers who have had two Covid vaccines could be allowed quarantine-free entry into England under plans being considered by ministers, the Guardian understands. As the government grapples with allowing more trips abroad while trying to prevent the importation of new variants, changes are being considered to the traffic light system under which places are graded according to their Covid case and jab rate, determining whether and how people coming from them must isolate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy