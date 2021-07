Time and again, Microsoft has attempted to replicate on Windows the systems that are implemented on other platforms, particularly mobile devices. That primarily involves imposing restrictions not just on what users can do on Windows but also what they’re able to install. That restricted version of Windows has gone by many names, from Windows RT to Windows 10 in S Mode. A new Windows 11 SE might be Microsoft’s next stab at the idea, and it might actually be even more restrictive than previous iterations.