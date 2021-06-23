The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD gets a new overview trailer
Nintendo has released a new trailer giving an overview of what to expect in next month’s release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for the Nintendo Switch. It’s a handy introduction for those who missed it on the Wii the first time around back in 2011. Acting as a sort-of prequel, Skyward Sword kicks off the Zelda timeline and details the origins of Hyrule & the Master Sword. Playing as series hero Link, you’ll be searching for childhood friend Zelda from above the clouds and across the Surface world below.www.videogamer.com