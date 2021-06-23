The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD gets a new overview trailer

Your Zelda merchandise collection is in for some serious growth this year!. Japanese publication Nintendo Dream is focusing on new releases for the series this summer. The latest issue of the magazine is offering up some pretty slick posters of the new Skyward Sword HD box art and Age of Calamity: Pulse of the Ancients artwork. These posters are included in the August issue that is available now. They feature many of our beloved characters, including Princess Zelda looking like a boss on the Master Cycle Zero! You may want to add a copy to your shopping list, along with all of the other 35th Anniversary Zelda-themed merch we’ve seen announced in and around E3.