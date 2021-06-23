Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD gets a new overview trailer

By Ben Borthwick
Videogamer.com
 11 days ago

Nintendo has released a new trailer giving an overview of what to expect in next month’s release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for the Nintendo Switch. It’s a handy introduction for those who missed it on the Wii the first time around back in 2011. Acting as a sort-of prequel, Skyward Sword kicks off the Zelda timeline and details the origins of Hyrule & the Master Sword. Playing as series hero Link, you’ll be searching for childhood friend Zelda from above the clouds and across the Surface world below.

www.videogamer.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Nintendo#The Nintendo Switch#Hyrule The Master Sword#Clawshot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
World Series
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Comicszeldadungeon.net

Nintendo Dream is Offering Skyward Sword HD and Age of Calamity Posters in Latest Issue

Your Zelda merchandise collection is in for some serious growth this year!. Japanese publication Nintendo Dream is focusing on new releases for the series this summer. The latest issue of the magazine is offering up some pretty slick posters of the new Skyward Sword HD box art and Age of Calamity: Pulse of the Ancients artwork. These posters are included in the August issue that is available now. They feature many of our beloved characters, including Princess Zelda looking like a boss on the Master Cycle Zero! You may want to add a copy to your shopping list, along with all of the other 35th Anniversary Zelda-themed merch we’ve seen announced in and around E3.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will have tips and tutorial adjustments during the game

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is one of the most important releases of Nintendo Switch for summer 2021. After passing through Wii a decade ago, the title located at the beginning of the chronology of the series lands this July 16th with a renewed look; although now we have learned that adjustments for tutorials and tips will be added during the game, thus facilitating navigation for those who consider it appropriate.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Episode 278: Skyward Sword is Priceless

Neal has clawed his way back to the world of the living. John talks about the bizarrely impactful LEGO Builder's Journey and Neal journeys back to the 90's for Legend of Mana's arrival on Switch. Metroid Game Club is in full swing and the fellas check in with their initial impressions of Metroid Zero Mission (officially NWR's favorite Metroid game). Then the fellas continue on to the incredibly full July release schedule before discussing how we probably aren't paying enough for video games.
Video GamesDestructoid

Zelda: Skyward Sword HD quality of life features tease potential ‘refinements’ to Fi’s tutorials

It’s going to be really interesting revisiting Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, especially if Nintendo makes some subtle changes to gameplay while keeping the core intact (like the best part: the dungeons). The once “impossible to port” Skyward Sword is now headed to Switch next month, and slowly but surely, we’re getting our drip-fed info for it. The next batch of Skyward Sword HD details comes directly from the official UK listing for the game, which has since been updated.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Will Offer Quality-of-Life Improvements

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will offer various quality-of-life improvements according to the official website. It is an HD Remaster for the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo is releasing a remaster of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for the Nintendo Switch that will come with some tweaks like the ability to use a controller. While Nintendo hasn’t shared any quality-of-life improvements or new features for the game, the official website has listed some of them.
Video Gameszeldauniverse.net

Skyward Sword HD official listing promises ‘refinements’ to tutorials and general guidance

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD releases in just a few weeks and many fans have been wondering what kind of improvements the remaster will offer besides enhanced visuals and the option to play the game without motion controls. It seems like we now have a bit more information on what these features may be as the official UK listing for the game on Nintendo’s website mentions:
Video GamesSiliconera

Get a Bird’s-eye View of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Nintendo has released a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD detailing the game experience for new and returning players. The new overview trailer appeared on Nintendo’s official Youtube channel and details the game’s premise and narrative. It also showed some of the changes made to adapt the game’s mechanics to its new home on the Nintendo Switch.
Video GamesGamespot

Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Preorder Guide: Every Retailer-Exclusive Bonus

It's finally July, which means The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is out on Nintendo Switch later this month. Releasing July 16, Skyward Sword HD is up for preorder at major retailers and on the eShop, and there are several retailer-exclusive preorder bonuses available at this point. Skyward Sword HD is an enhanced port of the 2011 Wii game, and with Nintendo's recent Breath of the Wild 2 trailer teasing a connection to Skyward Sword, there's truly no better time to play it for the first time or revisit the game.
Video Gameszeldauniverse.net

Twitter adds new emoji to hype up Skyward Sword HD

As a society, we love emojis. We even made a movie about them. Now, thankfully, the Twitter gods have seen fit to give Zelda fans a reason to create #content. Nintendo of America recently announced in a tweet that a Hylian Shield emoji would appear after the tags: #SkywardSwordHD, #Zelda, and #SkywardSword.
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

Nintendo Is Running A Skyward Sword HD Sweepstakes

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is getting very close to its July 16 launch. Capitalizing on that, Nintendo wants the Zelda faithful to be at full levels of pre-launch hype once it finally hits stores. Thus, the company is hosting a special Skyward Sword HD sweepstakes that fans can enter right now!
Video GamesLaFollette Press

An argument in favor of ‘Skyward Sword’

Skyward Sword” is perhaps the most hotly debated Legend of Zelda game of all-time. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the exclusive content of the website. Click here to register your account. If you have any problems then please contact us at 423-562-8468.
Video Gameswccftech.com

July 2021 Has Plenty of Great Games for Everyone, Including Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and The Ascent

Keeping track of all the latest video games coming out is an increasingly complex task, what with multiple PC storefronts, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, mobile, and more to keep track of, but don’t worry, we're here to help. Every month we'll be running down the games you need to be keeping an eye on, from the big triple-A headliners to the intriguing indies you might otherwise overlook.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Breath of the Wild player proves that a Yiga Clan member can pull the Master Sword

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild fans will know that pulling the Master Sword from its pedestal is not a feat that just anyone can accomplish. It takes not only an adventurer who possesses the spirit of the legendary hero, but one who is strong enough to withstand the blade’s life-draining resistance. At least, that’s what we thought — until one player recently proved that it can be casually picked up by a random member of the evil Yiga Clan.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Doom Eternal cancels Invasion Mode but will get a single player Horde mode

Doom Eternal is celebrating a year since launch, and id Software has outlined future plans for the game, including cancelling a planned Invasion Mode. In an open letter to fans celebrating a year since the game launched, the game’s executive producer Marty Stratton spoke on wrapping up work on the two-part Ancient Gods expansion as well as the shooter’s launch on Switch. Following fan reception, the studio has decided to change course with some of its originally intended plans.