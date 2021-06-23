Honor patents Magic Flip, Fold and Flex names as it looks to join the foldable race

Remember Xiaomi's impressive charging "flex" back from the announcement of the Mi 11 line in May? Xiaomi showcased a Mi 11 Pro charging at a reported 200W and going from 0 to 100% in just 15 minutes. We won't be getting into the debate of whether this sort of charging speed is useful or past the point of diminishing returns. Instead, we'll focus on the fact that it was undoubtedly a great PR stunt, with Xiaomi even claiming to have broken a few world records in the process. Xiaomi called the tech Xiaomi HyperCharge and it didn't take long for some additional details surrounding the whole thing to come to light as well, like the fact that the Mi 11 Pro used in the demo had a custom 4,000 mAh battery, instead of its typical 5,000 mAh and that 800 charging cycles in, that battery lost 20% of its capacity. Which, admittedly sounds bad, but is actually better than the official China requirements of 60% retained battery capacity after 400 charges. But, we digress.