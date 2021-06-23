Cancel
Electronics

Honor patents Magic Flip, Fold and Flex names as it looks to join the foldable race

By Yordan
gsmarena.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonor is proudly going forward as an independent company, and last week we saw the first flagship series since the company separated from Huawei. It is also moving towards foldable devices after patenting at least three names - Magic Flip, Magic Fold, Magic Flex. The trade names does not necessarily...

www.gsmarena.com
