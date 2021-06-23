The 25 best N64 games you need to revisit

The best Elder Scrolls games really are something to behold, letting you live your fantasy of a life of adventure and magic, all while letting you customize your character just the way you want, whether you're a warrior Khajiit or a stealthy High Elf. Below are all the best Elder Scrolls games you can play right now through the traditional means, and it's worth noting that you can play one of the earlier titles for free right now. 1996's The Elder Scrolls 2: Daggerfall can be downloaded in its entirety from the official Bethesda website, as can 1994's The Elder Scrolls: Arena. If you're an Xbox gamer you're in luck too, since the big Microsoft Bethesda acquisition, you can find some of the more recent games below on Xbox Game Pass as part of your subscription.