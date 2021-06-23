Cancel
Video Games

Overwatch’s cross-play beta goes live for PC, console players

By Jonathan Lamont
mobilesyrup.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a couple of weeks after Blizzard announced cross-play was coming to Overwatch, the popular first-person hero shooter got the feature in beta. Now, players across PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch can group up and play together instead of being limited to playing with just people on the same platform. However, Overwatch’s cross-play feature only works in some modes, including ‘Quick Play,’ ‘Arcade’ and custom games. Ranked games keep some platform restrictions, meaning PC players can’t play ranked with console, but all the console platforms can play ranked together.

Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Overwatch Cross-Play Is Cool, Now Let Me Turn Off Text Chat

Overwatch’s cross-play update is out now, allowing players from across the various platforms to enjoy the game with each other regardless of where they play, so long as they have a BattleNet account anyway. The update has already done wonders for queue times, as more players means more potential games and less time spent waiting around, but my god I wish I could turn off the bloody text chat.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge is now live in Overwatch

You can now dive into the backstory of the Deadlock Gang while earning a new skin in Overwatch’s latest challenge. Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge runs from June 22 to July 5 and celebrates the release of the second young adult novel set in the Overwatch universe, Deadlock Rebels. Deadlock Rebels follows...
Video Gameschatsports.com

Overwatch announces cross-platform

ESportsJunkie is an ambitious project launched in 2016 that covers the latest news in eSports from CS:GO and League of Legends to Dota 2, Overwatch and any other game that makes its way to the competitive gaming industry. eSportsJunkie uses cookies to improve the end user’s experience. By visiting eSportsJunkie...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Switch Overwatch Players Can Now Team Up With Xbox, PlayStation And PC Heroes

Overwatch has made some massive announcements in recent times under the new game director Aaron Keller, and today sees the arrival of a long-awaited update: cross-play. Yes, Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and PC heroes can now play together. Just be mindful that it's still technically in beta. In order to participate in cross-play, players will need to have access to a Battle.net account, which can be created for free. From here, you must link you console game and account (PC players obviously won't be required to do this), and then log in.
Retailcgmagonline.com

Aliens Fireteam Elite coming to PC and Consoles on August 24

Cooperative third-person survival shooter set in the Alien franchise, Aliens Fireteam Elite has announced that it will launch this August. Aliens Fireteam Elite takes place in the year 2202 as your Marine assault unit is rerouted to a mysterious distress call in the outer colonies. It’s not a leisure trip as deadly Xenomorph legions, hidden corporate secrets, and ancient alien ruins await your arrival.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Blizzard Adds Cross-Play Support to Overwatch in New Update

As the concept of playing online games with other players across multiple platforms has increasingly become more common, older games that continue to see sizable player bases have begun to take advantage of this player-friendly feature. The latest title to receive cross-play support is Overwatch, which dropped a new update...
Video GamesSiliconera

Babylon’s Fall Interview Reveals Gameplay Details, Will Have Cross-Play

An interview with PlatinumGames revealed more information regarding Babylon’s Fall, including gameplay details. Additionally, the interview clarifies that cross-play will available in Babylon’s Fall. However, there are some stipulations to this regarding other cross platform features. [Thanks, ryokutya2089!]. In the interview Babylon’s Fall is described as “a unique, high fantasy...
Video GamesDestructoid

Melty Blood: Type Lumina throws down on PC and consoles September 30

Great news for the fans of cult 2D fighting franchise Melty Blood. Developer French-Bread has announced that the newest entry into the super-cool series, Melty Blood: Type Lumina, will leap back into the ring as soon as September 30, arriving on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and has also been newly confirmed for PC (via Steam).
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Halo: MCC Season 7 is here, and it's live on Xbox and PC

Season 7 of Halo: The Master Chief Collection (MCC) is now live for all players on both the Xbox and PC versions of the game. Season 7 focuses on Elites, with several new Elite armor sets, energy sword skins, and more now available for players to unlock. The season's content...
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

New Xbox Game Pass titles for console, PC and Cloud announced

Microsoft has confirmed the next wave of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Worms Rumble (Cloud, console, and PC) joins Microsoft’s subscription service today, ahead of Iron Harvest (PC), Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (console and PC), and Prodeus (PC Game Preview) on June 24.
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Monster Hunter Stories 2's PC Port is a joy to play

It's hard to believe it's been almost 4 years since we last saw Monster Hunter Stories, but now Monster Hunter Stories 2 is nearly here. When the original came out on 3DS and mobile back in 2017 in the west, I had a surprisingly good time with it. Although the game itself wasn't exactly "deep", its combat system and how you strengthened your party were novel, and it all helped the game blossom into an enjoyable, if not groundbreaking, RPG romp. Monster Genes, and channeling them from one Monstie to another, offered the bread and butter for party composition, offered a truly unique form of progression as you searched for more Monster eggs to hatch and add to your party. While the rock-paper-scissors aspect of the game's combat could've worn itself out quickly, monsters would switch up their tactics often enough - and the necessity of targeting different body parts - helped keep the game entertaining until the end.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Overwatch and Saints Row IV: Re-Elected among the games to play for free with Xbox Live Gold

As usual every week, Microsoft presents games to play for free during the weekend as part of your promotion Free Play Days, available on Xbox consoles with an active subscription to Xbox Live Gold O Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. And the three main titles of this week are Overwatch Origins Edition, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected Y Warhammer: Vermintide 2, available from now until next Monday, June 28 at 08:59. And how could it be otherwise, Microsoft offers interesting discounts in all three games for those who want to continue playing after the trial period.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Konami’s “new football game” open beta live now

Konami’s new football game has been announced with an Open Beta available to everyone. This Open Beta Test is live now until July 8, and is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Konami stated the purpose of the test is “to evaluate the quality of the online matchmaking and connection to the servers.”
Video Gamesaltchar.com

PES 2022 demo goes live on consoles under an odd name

PES 2022 is still a bit away but console players can now try it out, regardless of whether they are on PS4, PS5, Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S. Furthermore, consoles from the same family have crossplay enabled while Sony-Microsoft crossplay may or may not happen in the full release.