Overwatch’s cross-play beta goes live for PC, console players
Just a couple of weeks after Blizzard announced cross-play was coming to Overwatch, the popular first-person hero shooter got the feature in beta. Now, players across PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch can group up and play together instead of being limited to playing with just people on the same platform. However, Overwatch’s cross-play feature only works in some modes, including ‘Quick Play,’ ‘Arcade’ and custom games. Ranked games keep some platform restrictions, meaning PC players can’t play ranked with console, but all the console platforms can play ranked together.mobilesyrup.com