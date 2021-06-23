Final big Galaxy A50 Android update hitting unlocked units in the USA

Amazon Prime Day is the best time of the year to purchase anything that has been sitting on your wishlist for a while. With great discounts on almost everything, you're sure to find something that you've had your eyes on but haven't bought due to fiscal limitations. Take the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for instance; it's not exactly the latest and greatest when it comes to tablets, but it offers a couple of nice features like more screen real estate. Tabs like this are handy if you've got kids as they provide entertainment and have become tools of education in the pandemic era.