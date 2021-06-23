Cancel
Final big Galaxy A50 Android update hitting unlocked units in the USA

By Abhijeet M.
SamMobile
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth American carriers have made considerable progress in how quickly they roll out new software updates for Galaxy devices compared to the rest of the world, but there’s still room for improvement when it comes to updates for unlocked variants of Samsung’s phones and tablets. Case in point: Unlocked units of the Galaxy A50 are only just making the jump to Android 11 in the US, two months after the carrier variants and nearly four months after international models were first updated.

www.sammobile.com
