Final big Galaxy A50 Android update hitting unlocked units in the USA
North American carriers have made considerable progress in how quickly they roll out new software updates for Galaxy devices compared to the rest of the world, but there’s still room for improvement when it comes to updates for unlocked variants of Samsung’s phones and tablets. Case in point: Unlocked units of the Galaxy A50 are only just making the jump to Android 11 in the US, two months after the carrier variants and nearly four months after international models were first updated.www.sammobile.com