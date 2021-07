Some of you will stay home instead of heading out for the Fourth of July and celebrate by popping your own fireworks. Yes, they are fun, but they also can be very dangerous. According to the American Society for Surgery on the Hand website, On average, 230 people visit the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the weeks around July 4. Most of these injuries are to the hands and fingers. Fireworks can also cause serious injuries to your eyes.