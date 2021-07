We know the iPhone 13 (or whatever it ends up being called) is coming, the only question is when can we buy one? One analyst may have given us the answer. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives believes that the iPhone 13 range will be announced during the third week of September. That would be a little later than usual since Apple tends to launch iPhones in the first or second week of that month. But this information does suggest that we may be seeing the iPhone 13 release date as September 24.