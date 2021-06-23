Brave Launches a Search Engine
Privacy-focused web browser maker Brave has announced a beta version of its privacy-focus search engine, Brave Search. “Brave Search is the industry’s most private search engine, as well as the only independent search engine, giving users the control and confidence they seek in alternatives to big tech,” Brave co-founder and CEO Brendan Eich says. “Unlike older search engines that track and profile users, and newer search engines that are mostly a skin on older engines and don’t have their own indexes, Brave Search offers a new way to get relevant results with a community-powered index, while guaranteeing privacy.”www.thurrott.com