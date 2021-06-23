Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Get your wallets ready, the Galaxy Watch Active 4 is going to be amazing

By Andrew
Phandroid
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe know that Samsung is nearing the announcement of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4. It’s possible that the introduction is made at MWC 2021, as Samsung is hosting a virtual event where it plans to talk about the “future of smartwatches”. It also helps that we’ve been seeing more and more leaks about the upcoming wearables to go along with Samsung’s own confirmation that it would be coming later this year.

phandroid.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Exynos#Wallets#The Galaxy Watch Active 4#The Galaxy Watch 4#Mwc 2021#Giznext#The Galaxy Watch Active 2#The Watch Active 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Samsung Galaxy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Guide

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 nearly $100 off on Prime Day — while it lasts

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is a fitness-focused smartwatch with an eye-catching design, and thanks to Prime Day deals, you can get one for an epic 40% off. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is $159 at Amazon, which is almost $100 off its usual $250 price tag. If you've been looking for a new smartwatch and don't mind an older model, this is a great opportunity to snap up one of our favorites.
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

Galaxy Watch 4 Will Measure Your Body Fat Composition

Samsung‘s upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 series has been in the news for at least a couple of months now. Though the devices continue to elude the market, multiple leaks and certification listings in the past have revealed most of the key specs, design, and features of both the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Active. A fresh leak has now hinted at another major new feature. According to Max Weinbach, the Galaxy Watch 4 will include a BIA (Bio-Electrical Impedance Analysis) sensor.
Electronics9to5Google

Galaxy Watch Active 4 renders showcase sleek design, potential color options

A series of renders of the upcoming Galaxy Watch Active 4 has given us a glimpse at the upcoming Tizen Wear OS-powered smartwatch for the first time. The Galaxy Watch Active 4 design treads familiar ground with the renders being shared by the ever-reliable OnLeaks in collaboration with GizNext. You can see that Samsung is sticking to the tried-and-tested style used with the previous Watch Active series. However, the renders also hint at some flashy new color variants.
NFLSamMobile

Galaxy Watch 4 will tell you how close you are to your fat burning goals

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch Active 4 in early August 2021. Both smartwatches will run Google’s next-generation Wear OS platform and feature the One UI skin. While most of the features of the upcoming smartwatches were leaked already, a major new Galaxy Watch 4 feature has now surfaced online.
ElectronicsPhandroid

We could get a glimpse at the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 as soon as next week courtesy of MWC

2021 seems to be flying by much quicker than 2020. Mobile World Congress is already fast-approaching and Samsung is going the virtual route for its session. Earlier today, Samsung announced that it would be hosting a Samsung Galaxy session on June 28th. While not much information was shared, Samsung did state that it will be “showcasing” how the Galaxy ecosystem can enrich your lifestyle. But the more interesting aspect of this event comes via the following:
TechnologyZDNet

Samsung readying Galaxy Chromebook Go as potential budget alternative to Galaxy Chromebook 2

Samsung's original Galaxy Chromebook was released in 2020 with a high-end look, specs to match, and a $1,000 starting price tag. It was priced even higher than Google's Pixelbook Go, but a grand for a Chromebook may have been too much for potential buyers, because the Galaxy Chromebook 2 was announced earlier this year with a scaled-down spec list and price. Nearly half the price of the original Galaxy Chromebook, the second version's base configuration was built around Intel's Celeron CPU instead of the Core i5 in its predecessor and a 1080p display instead of a 4K OLED screen, though it still retained the Fiesta Red color option.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

You absolutely can't miss Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 at its lowest price ever for Prime Day

The smartwatch industry continues to rise as they become increasingly powerful and useful companions to our smartphones. There are plenty of options out there — from the best Wear OS watches to even the best fitness bands, there's a form factor for everybody. That's what makes the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 one of the best Prime Day smartwatch deals because it somehow manages to do it all.
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

Leaked Galaxy Watch Active 4 Renders Show A New Minimal Design

Samsung is preparing to launch two new smartwatches in the coming months – the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch Active 4. These two watches will arrive as the successors to last year’s Galaxy Watch 3 and the Galaxy Watch Active 2 from a year earlier. However, the upcoming wearables will bring plenty of changes to the table. We already know Samsung is ditching its Tizen OS in favor of Google’s Wear OS for the new watches. It appears an extensive amount of changes will apply to the devices’ exterior as well, at least to that of the Watch Active 4.
Softwaretotalgamingnetwork.com

How to Get Your PC Ready for Windows 11

Just upgraded and Microsoft says you don't meet the requirements? Here's what you need to fix. Microsoft just announced Windows 11 and already there are some concerns from people about not meeting the necessary requirements. The Redmond based company offers an app that will check to see if your PC is ready to run Windows 11. This Windows 11 "PC Health Check" can be downloaded from the bottom of the Introducing Windows 11 page.
ElectronicsUbergizmo

Apple Wants To Replace Your Wallet And Keys With The Apple Watch

However, Apple envisions the Apple Watch being more than just a health tool. The company envisions the Apple Watch potentially replacing almost everything you would carry on your person, like your wallet and your keys. This was revealed during an interview with Yahoo Finance in which Deidre Caldbeck, director of Apple Watch product marketing, explained some of the changes that Apple made with watchOS 8.
ElectronicsSamMobile

Samsung basically confirmed that your Galaxy Watch 3 is now outdated

Samsung has provided a first look of One UI Watch today. It’s the custom interface that will be slapped on top of the new unified Wear platform that it has built for smartwatches with Google. Yes, the platform is Android-based. Tizen will no longer power Samsung’s smartwatches. Ever since this...
Phandroid

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 might feature a camera system you’re familiar with

When you pay more than $1200 for a phone, you would expect that it would have all of the bells and whistles. That’s what we expected to see with the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and its camera system, but were left feeling a bit disappointed. Those who were hoping to see Samsung port the Galaxy S21’s cameras over to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will also be a bit disappointed.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy A03s gets Bluetooth certified on its way to the market

Samsung is working on revamping its entry-level model in the A-series, the one that starts with a zero. The Galaxy A03s has already leaked in some detail back in May, and now it's been spotted at the Bluetooth SIG getting the mandatory Bluetooth certification ahead of its launch, which definitely can't be too far off at this point.
SamMobile

SamMobile Weekly Giveaway: Get your hands on a Galaxy A32 5G!

The latest SamMobile Weekly Giveaway gives you an opportunity to win a great new affordable 5G smartphone from Samsung. We’re giving away the Galaxy A32 5G, a solid mid-ranger with support for the next-gen network standard. The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G comes with a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution. Its...