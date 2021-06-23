Get your wallets ready, the Galaxy Watch Active 4 is going to be amazing

Samsung is preparing to launch two new smartwatches in the coming months – the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch Active 4. These two watches will arrive as the successors to last year’s Galaxy Watch 3 and the Galaxy Watch Active 2 from a year earlier. However, the upcoming wearables will bring plenty of changes to the table. We already know Samsung is ditching its Tizen OS in favor of Google’s Wear OS for the new watches. It appears an extensive amount of changes will apply to the devices’ exterior as well, at least to that of the Watch Active 4.