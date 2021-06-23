Get your wallets ready, the Galaxy Watch Active 4 is going to be amazing
We know that Samsung is nearing the announcement of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4. It’s possible that the introduction is made at MWC 2021, as Samsung is hosting a virtual event where it plans to talk about the “future of smartwatches”. It also helps that we’ve been seeing more and more leaks about the upcoming wearables to go along with Samsung’s own confirmation that it would be coming later this year.phandroid.com