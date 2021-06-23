Cancel
Cook County, IL

Tips to Cook The Perfect Comfort Food

By UrbanMatter Staff
urbanmatter.com
 10 days ago

Comfort food, what a lovely term. When it seems like no one can understand our moods and problems, we sometimes find a solution precisely in the foods we adore. Now, you do not have to be a master chef to create a delicious comfort dish. Luckily, a lot of them...

RecipesPosted by
DFW Community News

Food preparation & cooking for single dads: A guide to preparing healthy, wholesome meals

Single dads wear many hats, ranging from (their kids’) BIGGEST FAN and SUPPORT SYSTEM to LIFE-GUIDE and MONSTER-SLAYER, so it’s only fitting to add PERSONAL CHEF to the mix. When it comes to promoting proper health and nutrition, it can be difficult enough to prepare meals for yourself, but adding extra mouths can complicate matters even further. The good news is preparing delicious, healthy meals for your kids and yourself doesn’t have to be some overly complicated, painstaking struggle. So have no fear; we are here to dispel any anxiety you may have in the kitchen department.
Recipessfrichmondreview.com

Cooking Together: Play With Your Food!

Remember when your mom or grandma said, “Don’t play with your food, just eat it!”? Well, in this column, you will learn how to have fun playing with your food and then eat it, too!. This is a fun-filled food activity for the whole family, kids included. I will show...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

This Is Gregory Gourdet's Top Tip For Cooking Veggies

Colorado.com describes Gregory Gourdet as a dynamo chef who was a top performer on his season of "Top Chef," constantly wowing judges with his "forward-thinking" prowess. Several years ago, when the article was written, the chef and former culinary director lived in Portland, but opened a fantastic pan-Asian restaurant in Colorado, bringing his old concepts to a new city. According to his Instagram bio, he is now the Chef, Owner and Dishwasher at Kann in Portland, as well as a "Top Chef" All Star & now judge. With J.J. Goode he's written a cookbook, "Everyone's Table: Global Recipes for Modern Health," and collaborated on a burger sampler called Occo. Suffice it to say, the man has some experience.
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

Rutabagas Comfort Food restaurant offers vegan dishes

Opening a restaurant during a pandemic is a bit risky. But in the case of Sara McArdle and Rutabagas Comfort Food, the risks were justified. The opening was really a re-opening – just in a new location. And the commitment to the relocation and its remodeling had begun prior to the onset of COVID-19.
RestaurantsGrub Street

Francie’s Haute Comfort Cooking Is Subtly Lavish

“It’s like last year never happened,” somebody said after we had been sitting for a minute or two in the refreshingly loud, refreshingly crowded dining room at the new Williamsburg destination Francie. There were no masks in sight, except on the staff, and servers were dressed in the kind of familiar bistro uniforms (aprons, pressed white shirts, etc.) that made them look as if they’d been recruited by Danny Meyer himself. With its tastefully muted color tones and haute brasserie style (horseshoe banquettes along both walls, a bustling open kitchen in the back), the room had a nostalgic, pre-pandemic look to it, as did the menu, which included all sorts of dimly recalled delicacies, like soufflé cakes topped with caviar, rounds of ravioli stuffed with lobster, and an elaborate “crown of duck” for two, which, on the evening I ordered it, was brought to the table before carving, nestled in a garland of flowers.
RetailPosted by
Forbes

Your Perfect Patio: The Best Accessories For Better Outdoor Living And Cooking

One silver lining of the coronavirus pandemic was the rediscovery of outdoor living, as people met friends over cocktails around the picnic table or ramped up backyard barbecues as a way to get out of houses now used as 24/7 lockdown spots for work, sleep, school and everything else. Fresh air never seemed as sweet, and outdoor dining became much more popular. It’s a trend many want to continue even after vaccination and a return towards normalcy, so I have rounded up some of the best items to make your outdoor living and patio spaces better than ever.
RestaurantsProvidence Business News

Crisis brought out taste for comfort foods

As the summer begins, each day at your favorite local restaurant brings a new challenge. Overwhelming demand plus staffing issues and keeping standards and quality at a high level are a heavy lift. Every restaurant has been affected by the pandemic. Some owner-operators are handling it quietly, out of the spotlight. The ordeal of the…
Restaurantsbizjournals

Owner of Seoul Food Meat Co. cooks up new concept for SouthPark

The owner of Seoul Food Meat Co. has nabbed a prime SouthPark space. Plans call for a new concept, Bit by Seoul Food, to debut in the Morrison Place development this fall. It will occupy 3,535 square feet in that development, located at Sharon and Colony roads. The space formerly housed Tandur Indian Kitchen.
Food & DrinksQSR magazine

Spice 6 Meshes Indian Flavors with Well-Known Comfort Foods

Fans of Spice 6 Modern Indian love the fast-casual restaurant’s fresh and wholesome preparations of traditional Indian dishes like paneer kabobs, butter chicken, tandoori lamb, tikka masala, vegetable biryani, and much more. Now there are even more reasons to love Spice 6 thanks to new and inventive menu items that combine bold Indian flavors with American comfort foods. As always, Spice 6 diners are able to customize their meals however they like — from proteins to curries to chutneys to spice levels.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Do This Before Storing Food That Was Cooked Sous Vide

Meal prep is incredibly popular these days for a lot of reasons. It's more convenient and time-efficient to cook everything you need for a week at once than cooking three-plus meals every day. Not only that, but it allows you to have healthy, homemade dishes ready to just pop in the microwave or oven whenever you get hungry — you'll be less likely to order Thai takeout for the ninth day in a row (your waistline and your wallet will thank you).
LifestylePocket-lint.com

Best pressure cooker 2021: Quickly cook your food the easy way

(Pocket-lint) - Pressure cookers can be real life-savers if you're feeling a bit worn out and just want to stick some ingredients in a pot, let them stew together for an amount of time that won't have you starving all evening. That said, there are countless cheap options on the...
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Well+Good

This Outdoor Pizza Oven Perfectly Cooks Pies in Only 60 Seconds

I‘m not sure about you all, but I learn about all the cool new kitchen gadgets, beauty products, and everything else on social media these days—it’s basically the modern equivalent of one of my favorite pastimes as a kid: watching infomercials. And it was on a friend’s Instagram story that I recently discovered the outdoor Ooni pizza oven. No exaggeration: I have never wanted something more in my life after seeing her make a perfectly crisp pizza in only a minute.
Tacoma, WAsouthsoundmag.com

Sip & Savor: Cooking Workshops and Fun Food Events

Need tips on how to use your fresh garden vegetables? Professional chef and nutrition educator Melissa Davis will be holding three free workshops on easy ways to prepare meals straight from the garden. Located in the community garden at Yelm Farmers Market on Saturday, June 26, each workshop will begin on the hour from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information on the workshops offered, visit here.