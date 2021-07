Nagendra P Bandaru President and Managing Partner – iCORE Business Line. 2021 is the year of hope. With the first quarter behind us, the global economy is already looking up. The International Monetary Fund (IMF), which had projected a growth rate of 5.5% in January, is now suggesting that stronger recovery is on the horizon. This can be attributed to the combined effect of an aggressive vaccine rollout and the additional fiscal stimulus announced by various governments, most significantly by the U.S.